Work at home in 2022, when news about bonus extensions will be certain

For housework in 2022, when will the news on the extensions of the building bonuses be certain? The answer in this regard is simple. As the news will be certain at the end of this year. That is, when the budget law will be definitively approved.

That said, for housework in 2022 the building bonuses extended by Draghi government, with the approval of the text of the budget in the Council of Ministers, they should not undergo significant corrections. Precisely in the parliamentary process of approval of the stability Law.

In detail, among the tax deductions that will also be valid for next year, there is the extension until 2024 of 4 bonuses. Which will therefore guarantee the work at home also in 2022 and then thereafter. Specifically, these are the restructuring bonus and the furniture bonus. But also of the sismabonus and the eco-bonus.

Furthermore, among the housework in 2022, there is also the 110% super bonus which has even been extended until the year 2025 with new conditions. And also with scaling rates. In particular, for the whole of 2022 the 110% superbonus will be accessible not only for condominiums.

But also for single-family houses limited to the first houses and in compliance with appropriate income limits. For ISEE purposes. But in this regard, as mentioned above, corrective measures could be made in the process of approving the maneuver for housework in 2022 for the houses. The superbonus will then drop to 70% from the year 2024. And to 65% in 2025 when for the state maxi-subsidy it should really be the last year. But in reality, and in truth, everything could change between now and 2025.

Precisely through new legislative changes.

Among the extensions of the building bonuses for housework in 2022 there is also the bonus facades. But the tax deduction admitted and granted will drop significantly. As we will go from the 90% face bonus for 2021 to the 60% face bonus for next year.