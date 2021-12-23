Work at your smartphone’s reach: “Linkedin is the place where companies look”

Relationships matter, relationships matter, is the motto of LinkedIn, the platform that defines itself as the largest professional network in the world. And the numbers confirm it: 774 million users in more than 200 countries.

At the beginning LinkedIn, when in 2002 it was just born in the living room of its co-founder Reid Hoffman with the aim of facilitating job search through the connection between companies and professionals, it was a sort of online address book, in which the first users they kept track of their colleagues’ activities. Almost twenty years after its launch on May 5, 2003, it is one of the main Social Media platforms and has responded to that original aspiration: users look for, and find, a job, companies list their open positions and everyone can enter in contact, in the name of the motto, with whoever interests him most.

In addition to those who have found a job through the platform, there are also those who have made LinkedIn their job. Like Daniele Manucci, Sales & LinkedIn Specialist, who advises companies in the sales sector to have an effective LinkedIn profile and is also an expert on best practices for individual users. Manucci explained to HuffPost that LinkedIn, compared to its competitors, who can boast many more active users – Instagram has just exceeded one billion – has a distinctive trait, destined to make it dominate in the social network landscape: “It is the only social network which has a very specific objective, that of putting companies in contact with people looking for a job “.

Whether you are a recent graduate or looking for another job, this is the right platform

“Opportunities lie behind people and behind good relationships, certainly if you don’t make yourself known you decrease your chances”, says Manucci, commenting on the platform’s motto. “If we talk about relocating, looking for a new job, doing business, it is certainly essential not only to sign up for LinkedIn but also to keep your profile updated and edited”.

And if the search for a job is linked to the creation and sending of one’s curriculum vitae, according to Manucci this is an understatement today. “First of all, on LinkedIn you can, and must, enter all work experiences, not just those based on the position for which you are applying, as you do with your CV”. Just a few years ago, continues the experiment, “he was the candidate who had to send the resume to the company while now, on LinkedIn, companies are looking for you, it’s like being in a square where they can see you”. 90% of people dealing with human resources use LinkedIn every day and in Italy 78% of selectors Google the candidate’s name as a preliminary action, examining their online reputation. “A last novelty is the possibility, for recruiters and candidates, to use an internal LinkedIn program to make video calls, making contact easier and more direct, even for a hypothetical job interview”.

A first piece of advice is to sign up for LinkedIn even while you are still studying, therefore, if you choose the university, even before the end of the degree course. “Starting networking allows you to get in touch with companies and people in your own business in a continuous exchange of points of view”. And through the characteristics of LinkedIn messaging, Manucci explains, “this is an opportunity to ask for information from people we are interested in and who otherwise would have a lot of difficulty reaching”.

In addition, the platform offers the advantage of monitoring offers when looking for work. “If you enter the characteristics of the job you are looking for, LinkedIn sends you an email every week with a summary of the best offers, also divided by geographical area, based on your skills”. And it is credible monitoring, “as companies update their open positions on their LinkedIn profile”.

Italy is the third country in Europe for the use of LinkedIn

Italy is the third country in Europe and among the top ten in the world for using LinkedIn. Three weeks ago the platform celebrated its first ten years of activity and 16 million subscribers.

The country manager for Italy Marcello Albergoni followed the project from the first day and on the occasion of the decade he issued a statement in which he recalled the starting point. “In 2011 we had just over 2 million users. In these ten years we have managed to bring our country to have over 16 million professionals on the platform, helping them not only to expand their professional network, but to create new career opportunities, responding to the constantly evolving requests of companies and recruiters. “.

In a long post shared on his LinkedIn profile, Albergoni talked about the satisfaction of the work done and the recognition received by Assolombarda for “being among the companies awarded in the ranking of the 100 most successful brands in the world”. Finally, with an infographic he shared the picture of LinkedIn users in Italy.