work begins on the first crypto ETF

The echo of the uproar caused by the first Bitcoin etf has not yet died down, which now comes with equally important news.

Bitcoin is a bit of the flagship of cryptocurrencies and for years it was expected that the Sec would clear it by accepting an ETF focused on it. When that finally happened, the Bitcoin community celebrated and clearly this was a great showdown for the virtual currency. But in reality the very fact that the SEC was considering the possibility of creating an ETF on Bitcoin has given the cryptocurrency its wings. In fact, the long and grueling negotiation between the investment funds and the SEC was however both the demonstration that Bitcoin was no longer a strange form of investment linked to particularly casual traders, but was becoming something absolutely mainstream.

The new star

By now Bitcoin etfs are an acquired thing, but as some have predicted for some time, now all that hype and media attention is shifting to Ethereum. In fact, Ethereum is the second most important cryptocurrency and the media attention related to the approval of ETFs now moves precisely on it. In fact, a large American fund manager asked the Sec for the approval of an etf on Ethereum. It is impossible to say at present what time frame this project may have. but first of all there is the precedent of Bitcoin to make everything a little faster. The mechanism should be similar to that of the Bitcoin ETF. Therefore the etf should be on the crypto futures and not on the coin itself.

But frankly then that doesn’t even matter that much.

The work necessary for the approval of this etf translates into a bath of popularity and credit for Ethereum and will only be good for this cryptocurrency.