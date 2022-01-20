Work, Conventional wages for workers abroad updated in 2022









The bands for conventional pay for Italian workers working abroad in non-EU countries with which no social security agreements are in force. The new salary ranges are contained in the Decree of the Ministry of Labor dated 23 December and published in the Official Gazette no. 13 of 18 January 2022.

As known land salaries in question pursuant to law no. 398/1987 must be taken as a reference for the calculation of contributions due, for the year 2022, by employers who hire in Italy workers to send them to non-EU countries not linked to Italy by social security agreements. Therefore, subjects who work in EU countries with the inclusion of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland are therefore excluded from the scope of the decree; among those from outside the EU: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Quebec, Cape Verde, Israel, Jersey and Channel Islands (Guernsey, Alderney, Herm and Iethou), former Yugoslavia (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Yugoslavia, Macedonia), Principality of Monaco, Tunisia, Uruguay, USA , Turkey, Venezuela, Vatican City State and South Korea.

In the category fall not only i Italian workers but also to workers who are citizens of other EU member states and to non-EU workers, holders of a regular residence permit and a work contract in Italy, sent by their employer to a non-EU country.



In these circumstances, the Italian legal system (law no. 398/1987) provides protection for its workers minimum social security to relate to conventional wages regardless of the possible presence of insurance protections in the country of destination (resulting, therefore, in these cases, a duplication of contribution payments for companies). The aforementioned salaries constitute the reference basis for the liquidation pension benefits, sickness and maternity benefits, as well as unemployment benefits for repatriated workers.



Specifically, the measure of the conventional salary for these subjects is determined on the basis of the comparison with the corresponding national salary range for each qualification (blue-collar, white-collar, executive) and sector in which the company operates. P.er national remuneration must be understood as the treatment provided for the worker by the collective agreement, including the emoluments recognized by agreement between the parties, with the exclusion offoreign allowance.

The amount thus calculated must then be divided by twelve and, comparing the result of the calculation with the tables of the corresponding sector attached to the aforementioned ministerial decree, the salary range to be taken as a reference for the purposes of contributory obligations must be identified. The conventional values ​​thus identified can be reported per day only in the event of recruitment, termination of the relationship, transfer during the month; in this case the monthly taxable amount must be divided by 26 days and, subsequently, the value obtained is multiplied by the number of days, excluding Sundays, included in the fraction of the month concerned.

As usual, employers who have failed to meet the new minimum standards for the month of January will be able to regularize the period by April 16 without adding additional charges. A circular from INPS is expected on this point.

Papers: Ministerial Decree 23/12/2021 (Official Gazette no. 13 of 18 January 2022)