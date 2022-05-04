Work, Covid protocol confirmed until June: mask obligation remains

Chronicle

Mask, where is it mandatory? The Ministry FAQ. GRAPHICS

From 1 May to 15 June, the use of protective equipment is limited to certain circumstances: in some cases it is mandatory to wear the Ffp2, in others surgery is enough. In general, it is recommended to use it in all indoor places and in situations that can be more risky

We are “in one new phasebut if I invite you to keep your feet on the ground, it is because of this virus proved to be unpredictable. The state of emergency ended, however pandemic it’s not over. ”So the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza (in the picture) commented on the new anti-Covid rules in force from 1 Mayday on which the obligation to wear the mask it has been reduced to some specific circumstances until June 15th: here is when it should be worn and the situations in which it is used alone recommended according to the FAQ of the Ministry of Health

In general, the Ministry recommends the use of the mask in all places indoors – public or open to the public – including for example shops, bars, restaurants and shopping centers, where therefore there is no longer the obligation to use it