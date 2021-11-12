Work, employed people are growing but professional profiles are lacking: 4 out of 10 cannot be found

The demand for work is growing but there is a shortage of candidates

On the other hand, what causes concern is another fact: as the Skuola.net portal highlights, there are still a shortage of profiles suitable for covering certain tasks, especially in some sectors, with reference companies that are experiencing difficulties for this very reason: according to estimates, about 4 out of 10 profiles are missing – 38.5% of the request – equal to 179 thousand professionals; however, an increase of 8 percentage points compared to 2019.

This is essentially due to two reasons: companies register a real lack of candidates (22% of employers complain about this) and the inadequate preparation of those who propose themselves (so for 13.6% of recruiters) .

The sectors that are experiencing greater difficulties in finding the required profiles are, in descending order: Installation and maintenance (53.8%), Information systems (51.6%), Design, Research and Development (51.1%), Production of goods and provision of services (42.4%), Transport and logistics (40.0%).

The “unavailable” workers

But the Excelsior bulletin does not limit itself to reporting the general state of the art. It also goes into detail, identifying the most difficult profiles to find. These are, for example, Blacksmiths and Founders who have an unavailability rate, respectively, of 61.7% and 57.8%, Specialists in mathematical, computer, chemical, physical and natural sciences (58.7%) . The construction sector is also suffering, where the mismatch between supply and demand is on average around 53.7%, with a peak in the case of artisans and skilled workers involved in Finishing (58.2%).

Likewise, in the mechanical and electronic industries sector, companies are unable to find 57.9% of workers specialized in the installation and maintenance of electronic equipment. While in the IT and telecommunication services sector, where the difference in height is around 45.2%, particular difficulties were recorded in finding IT, telematic and telecommunication technicians (55.2%). Finally, in the metallurgical industry, the “trend” continues, with a strong shortage of engineers (49.3%).

Businesses take refuge in fixed-term contracts

Returning to the general dynamics of work, it can be observed how the pandemic has weighed heavily on the Italian production system. And the constant uncertainty we have been living with for almost two years is reflected in the fact that many companies currently prefer the use of fixed-term employment contracts above all else. In fact, this is the contractual formula that is driving demand for work in Italy: there are 256 thousand requests, 90 thousand more than in the same month of 2019.

Next, we find fixed-term contracts, with 86 thousand requests (6 thousand units less than two years ago). Administration contracts also recorded an increase compared to 2019: + 21 thousand units. Finally, 23,000 other non-employee contracts are offered, 17,000 apprenticeship contracts, 8,000 collaboration contracts and 19,000 other employment contracts.

The sectors where hiring will grow the most

And in the near future, what will happen? To help us understand this, Unioncamere and Anpal have drawn up prospectuses, trying to glimpse how hiring will move, outlining the sectors in which there will be an increase. Compared to November 2019, in fact, growth figures are expected in manufacturing (+ 40 thousand) and, in particular, in the specialized industries in Metallurgy (+ 16 thousand), Mechatronics (+ 11 thousand), Textile, Clothing and Footwear (+ 8 thousand). Continuing on, the employment prospects of the Construction sector also remain positive (+ 24 thousand), as well as of the Transport and Logistics sectors (+ 29 thousand), Personal Services (+ 7 thousand) and IT and telecommunications services (+ 6 thousand).

The situation in the various areas of Italy

On the other hand, as regards the geographical distribution of these assumptions, the Excelsior bulletin identified Lombardy (104,300), Lazio (46,420) and Veneto (44,920) as the regions with the greatest potential growth from the point of view of flows of hiring in the short term. While it will be the companies of the North-East that will encounter greater difficulties in finding workers (45.3% of those to be hired), followed by the companies of the North-West (39.8%), of the Center (36.1%) , and the South and Islands (32.5%).