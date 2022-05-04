Work, from smart working to the fragile: all the anti Covid protections extended

Listen to the audio version of the article

The conversion of decree 24/2022 into law brings as a dowry the extension of the protections for certain categories of workers already in force in the phase of the Covid-19 epidemic. It does so, as has already happened in the past, with retroactive effect and consequent complications in the management for the employers, as well as with different deadlines. And it does so while the simplified communication methods for smart working for all workers in the private sector are being extended until 31 August.

Changes

The changes introduced in article 10 of Legislative Decree 24/2022 during the examination of the Chamber (the decree, on which the trust has been placed, will pass to the Senate for the definitive conversion due by 23 May) entail the extension to 31 July exceptional health surveillance for workers most exposed to the risk of contagion from Covid-19 (article 83 of Legislative Decree 34/2020). The Legislative Decree 24/2020 approved by the Government had already postponed the obligation until 30 June. Workers identified as being at greatest risk in the context of health surveillance have the right to carry out the activity in an agile mode until July.

The right to smart working is also extended until 31 July for private sector employees who have a child under 14 if the other parent works and if the job can be carried out remotely.

The fragile workers

Until June 30, however, “fragile” workers initially identified by article 26, paragraph 2, of law decree 18/2020 have the right to smart working. However, the Legislative Decree 24/2022 makes explicit reference to the new categories of fragile workers defined by the ministerial decree of February 4, 2022, issued on the basis of the law decree 221/2021. If the activity cannot be carried out in smart working, these employees, in the private or public sector, can be absent from work and this period is equivalent to hospitalization and cannot be counted for the purposes of the period of employment.

The reimbursement in favor of private sector employers whose fragile employees abstain from activity, as it is not compatible with smart working, and are not entitled to Inps economic sickness insurance, has also been extended. The reimbursement, as already for 2020 and 2021, is equal to a flat rate of 600 euros and is paid upon presentation of an application by the employer.