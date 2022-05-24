Work has begun on Spider-Man 4, which will see the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Watts

Sony President Tom Rothman provided a promising update on the development of a Spider-Man: No Return monitoring. Speaking to Deadline about the studio’s future and their upcoming slate, Rothman said they “hope to be working on the next Spider-Man movie” soon, and the plan is for Tom Holland, Zendaya and director Jon Watts to return for more adventures with our friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

“Uncharted, Jumanji, Spider-Man. We have our Marvel business, which is divided into three tranches. There are the Spider-Man movies, and we’re currently working on two Spider-Verse sequels to our Oscar-winning animated feature, starring Lord and Miller. We hope to work on the next Spider-Man movie.

Given the monumental success of Spider-Man: No Return, which has now grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide, it should come as no surprise to learn that Sony is planning a new release for the character. But nonetheless, it’s nice to hear that they’re hoping to move the project forward sooner rather than later.

As for the return of Jon Watts, Tom Holland, Zendaya and the rest of the Spider-Man gang, Rothman had this to say regarding the plans for Spiderman 4 and the rest of the Sony Marvel universe.

“This whole group, we hope. Then there are movies that I would describe as props to the Spider-Man universe. It’s Kraven, which we’re currently filming, and Madame Web, which we’ll be starting in the spring under the direction of SJ Clarkson. And then there are a lot of Marvel characters that are self-contained. When I took over Sony, I was told, oh, Sony doesn’t have an IP address. Not true. We actually had fantastic intellectual property. We just had to focus on it. »

So with Rothman hoping to get both Tom Holland and Zendaya back for Spiderman 4 and considering how Spider-Man: No Coming Home done, we can safely assume that the memory wipe conclusion won’t last too long…

Spider-Man: No Coming Home See the multiverse unleashed on the MCU

Released at the end of last year, Spider-Man: No Return was a huge financial and critical success, and finds Tom Holland’s Peter Parker struggling to live with his secret identity revealed. In desperation, he turns to his friend and fellow superhero, Doctor Strange, asking the master of the mystical arts to use his magic and make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Thanks to Peter’s infamous inability to stop speaking, the spell goes awry, opening up the multiverse and allowing several heroes and villains from before Spiderman franchises to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Return stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei. The film also brings back several actors and characters from previous iterations of Spider-Man, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as The Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and, more excitingly, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as variant versions of To fart. Parker.