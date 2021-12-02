Work, Istat: “In October + 35 thousand employed, all men. On an annual basis 390 thousand more of which only 118 thousand are women”

The growth of the posts of work thanks to the recovery from the crisis Covid it is not only biased towards the precarious. It is also strongly unequal between men and women, with the former taking the lion’s share of the increase in employment. In October Istat he counted 35 thousand more employed about September, but all men. And the year-over-year comparison shows that over two-thirds of overall growth of the employed concerned men with 271 thousand employed more than 390 thousand overall: only 118 thousand women. And again: the unemployed, compared to October 2020, are 139 thousand fewer, but of these only 22 thousand are women compared to 117 thousand among men. In practice, the trend-based unemployment rate fell by 0.3 points for men and remained unchanged for women. A trend probably linked to the fact that GDP is driven by the boom inbuilding “Addicted” to him incentives, and in that sector employment is predominantly male.

Growth driven by fixed-term employees – Returning to general data, in October the total number of employees was 35,000 more than in September, 9,000 fewer self-employed workers and 44,000 more employees, of which 20,000 full-term. There has also been an increase in the unemployed – + 51 thousand, equal to + 2.2% – and a further decrease in the number of inactive, -79 thousand, which confirms the restart of the market. Following the recovery in employment, observed between February and June and starting from September 2021, the number of employees is 1.7% higher than that of October 2020 (+ 390 thousand units) but the growth in employment year on year And driven by fixed-term work: the 390,000 more employed persons surveyed by Istat are the result of a decrease of 132 thousand units among the independents and an increase of 521 thousand units among employees, including 137 thousand more among permanent and 384 thousand more among those at term. The employment rate – up by 1.2 percentage points – rises for all age groups. Compared to October 2020, both the number of job seekers decreased (-5.6%, equal to -139 thousand units), and the amount of inactive persons aged between 15 and 64 (-3.1%, equal to -425 thousand), the latter value which had increased exceptionally at the beginning of the health emergency.

Slow recovery and collapse of the self-employed – Respect to pre-pandemic levels (February 2020) the number of employees is lower by almost 200 thousand units. The employment rate, equal to 58.6%, is 0.1 points lower, the unemployment rate fell from 9.7% to 9.4%, while the inactivity rate, now at 35.2%, is 0.4 points higher. The Istat tables show that men employed in October were 78 thousand less than in February 2020, while among women the gap is over 110 thousand. The collapse of self-employed workers stands out, which in February 2020 were 5.2 million and today just over 4.9 million.

Comparing the quarter August-October 2021 with the previous one (May-July), Istat recorded a 0.2% higher level of employment, with an increase of 42 thousand units. The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in people seeking employment (-2.1%, equal to -49 thousand units) and inactive people (-0.2%, equal to -33 thousand units).