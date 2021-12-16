Work on the highlight for the coverage of the new gym

“The roofing works of the gym in via Capri will be completed by the end of the year – declares the councilor for public works Lea Ermeti -. An important step to then continue immediately into the new year with the completion of the structure which, according to the reference legislation of the Coni and the Italian Basketball Federation for sports facilities, will also be suitable for carrying out competitive level activities. Therefore, it is not only aimed at students but also at all-round sports. “At the same time, the expansion of the school in via Capri continues in which the new gymnasium is inserted and in the same district work continues on the new school gymnasium in via Ionio aimed at the secondary school first degree F.lli Cervi An exceptional unicum from the point of view of the requalification of the sports and scholastic offer.

In particular with regard to the gym in via Capri, with the delivery in recent days of eight large laminated wood beams 28 meters long, the workers are involved in the roofing of the gym which, guaranteeing the under-beam heights, will allow basketball games to be played. and volleyball according to current regulations. Connected to the classrooms of the primary school “Fontanelle” in via Capri where, as is well known, the extension works are underway with 10 new classrooms, a new canteen and a library, the gymnasium will be developed on two levels. A regular playing field on the ground floor with stands for 150 spectators, changing rooms, various services and rooms, including the infirmary and a classroom for carrying out free activities on the first floor.