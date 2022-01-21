Work: the 20 emerging professions of 2022

The labor market fluctuates, a curve that rises and falls, revealing the uncertainty linked to the post-pandemic economic recovery. This is the Italian job market of 2021, and although the employment situation is moving on a fine line, the data available to us shows that Italians look at new work scenarios with renewed confidence.

In this context there are, on the one hand, the employers who seek to guarantee flexibility and to adapt their plans based on the evolution of the general framework and, on the other hand, the workers who are still trying to juggle the different opportunity and the difficulties that this new normal presents.

To adapt to the constant changes, the technology it has certainly proved to be a great ally. For many Italian workers, in fact, this has helped them to adapt to the new routine. Working in hybrid mode it has transformed workers into people who are more confident in their abilities and this condition has led them to reflect on what their needs in the workplace really were.

According to a new one LinkedIn search, this greater confidence in themselves and in their abilities is driving the desire of Italians to change jobs, more than half (54%) of the interviewees are considering a change already in the current year.

59% of respondents said that greater flexibility and the opportunity to have hybrid work models by many companies are determining factors in considering new job opportunities, in addition to this percentage there is a further 21% who said to agree strongly with this statement. In particular, almost 3 out of 10 workers interviewed (28%) stated that the greater diffusion of flexible working made them more confident in thinking about trying a new role and a similar percentage (30%) stated that thanks to these new models they are even pushed to try a new career.

90% of respondents feel confident in their current job role, so much so that 63% have gained enough confidence to be pushed to ask for a promotion or apply for a higher role than the one in which they currently find themselves.

The pandemic has given many an opportunity to rethink their desires and abilities, has changed not only the priorities and preferences of workers but has fundamentally changed the perception of what is meant by “good work”. Almost half (48%) of respondents said they would consider changing their current job position to one with a higher salary but, just below, 38% of Italian workers interviewed said they would do it for a better balance between personal and work life.

Marcello Albergoni Country Manager of LinkedIn Italy, said: “Although the global pandemic emergency is generating many uncertainties and difficulties in the world of work, the data supporting us show us, on the one hand, employees who are increasingly ambitious and willing to leave a stable position to face new challenges. and on the other hand companies that, in order to adapt to the new normality, increasingly focus on flexibility of the workplace, attention to the well-being of employees and culture as the main factors for attracting the best talents. The new trends, such as the rapid growth of the technology sector and the birth of new professionals, are the answer to the current needs of the market and to the “digital transformation” ».

Considering the significant percentage of Italian professionals who are considering a job change in 2022, LinkedIn News also released its annual growing jobs list that shows emerging job positions and helps professionals connect and understand where to find opportunities.

As highlighted in the top positions of the list, the emerging jobs are the exact picture of the new market needs, accelerated by the pandemic, following the rapid growth of the technology sector.

The emerging jobs of 2022

Robotic engineer Machine learning engineer Cloud architect Data engineer Sustainability manager Data management consultant Human resources analyst Talent acquisition specialist Account executive software Cyber ​​security specialist Banker Data scientist Back-end developer Product Manager Clinic manager Retail consultant Business developer Client manager Investment manager Full stack engineer

