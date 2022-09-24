Work the mind and body to improve well-being

In today’s society, usually described as individualistic and with more and more voices warning about the lack of empathy in people, it is striking that oneself is precisely the person to whom the least time of the day is dedicated. Stress and the usual rush take a toll on bodily health, but also mental health. So, precisely to break down these barriers and start the morning in a positive mood, Mercedes de la Rosa, CEO and co-founder of Zentro Urban Yoga, welcomed fifty people who came to enjoy a yoga session at fresh air.

The Valladolid sky gave a truce and, despite the clouds, the sun vindicated its presence to accompany the celebration of the Mercedes-EQ Welife Tour, organized by Taller de Editores, Vocento and El Norte de Castilla in the hands of Mercedes-EQ , with the collaboration of Aquavall and Clínica Recoletas Obesity Unit.

On the grass, mats spread out and soft background music indicated that the Vinyasa Yoga session was beginning. “It is an opportunity to discover yoga. It has many physical benefits in terms of toning and balance, but also at the neuronal level to quiet mental noise”, commented Mercedes de la Rosa at the end of the session.

On the banks of the Pisuerga and sheltered by leafy trees that have not yet changed or lost their colored leaves, for an hour only the instructions of the yoga expert were heard. A stand with nuts, tea, coffee and croissant served as a snack to recover energy because, then, Cristina Barroso, nutrition technician, presented a talk on how to improve your emotions through your diet and your microbiota.

Later, the guests, most of the people who came to enjoy this meeting were women, had a few minutes to exchange impressions during the break scheduled for mid-morning. The sensations were good and some wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to encourage them to participate. “I have been told that they go to several cities and I think it is great to have a good time and charge the body with energy and good vibes,” commented one of those present.

The next appointments will be Valencia and Barcelona, ​​after having stopped in Malaga and Bilbao, although the finishing touch will take place in Madrid on the weekend of October 22 and 23, recalled the general director of the Vocento Luxury, Lifestyle and Magazines Area , Samary Fernandez Feito. “A whole weekend for us, to take care of ourselves and learn because I am convinced that a society that is stronger physically and emotionally is happier and as a means of communication we must convey that need to take care of ourselves mentally and physically,” she said.

To regain strength, coffee with different types of milk, infusions, a juice, yogurt with red fruits and some cereal and a source of water to maintain hydration. So there was no excuse not to ‘pamper’ the body during the day and to ‘pamper’ the mind, in addition to the initial yoga session, Catalina Hoffmann, creator of the Neurofitness Method, and Cándida Vivalda, meditation teacher and trainer of teachers.

“The brain has to really rest to slow down and avoid going into a moment of chronic stress,” he said before starting the session. With his eyes closed, and following his instructions, he achieved an absolute silence in the room that was only broken at the moment of finishing, managing, by the way, to start a smile of satisfaction among all the attendees.

Catherine Hoffman. / EC Catalina Hoffmann: «Neurons can be created by training our brain»

A little brain named Ana accompanied Catalina Hoffmann during her speech. A session that began with a small exercise of breathing in and out, connecting with the brain, which she then presented as neuronal micro-recharging. “I love myself, I take care of myself, I protect myself and I love myself. Everything will be fine », she encouraged her to whisper to the attendees while they performed the exercise. With the reference of the Nobel Prize for Medicine Santiago Ramón y Cajal as the main inspiration in his career, he commented: “We are the sculptors of our own brain, if we want to”. For this reason, he insisted at different times on the ability to improve and face any challenge thanks to related brain plasticity. “It is scientific evidence that new neurons can be created by training our brain.” To activate the deactivated neurons, the expert recommended daily exercises of a few minutes to establish a connection axis between the brain, the heart and the intestine. In addition, he recalled the importance of maintaining adequate nutrition. “It is important to drink water”, physical exercise and cognitive training.