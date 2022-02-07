Work, too much stress: now the priority (after the pandemic) is flexibility

The Working Future, how work changes

We understood that the world of work will never be the same again months ago. Not only when smart working exploded but also when the phenomenon of the Great Resignations spread. Now comes a Bain & Company study to confirm that 58% of workers globally believe the pandemic has been a breaking point. The research is called “The Working Future” and analyzes how work has changed and how new trends must be taken into account in company policies. A report resulting from a survey conducted on over 20,000 workers in 10 countries: the United States, China, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, India, Indonesia, Nigeria and Brazil, economies that represent approximately 65% ​​of global GDP. The improvements in living standards over the past 150 years are allowing us to spend fewer hours working and are helping to raise expectations about what a job should offer. And although compensation is still on the podium of the priorities of most workers, in Italy only one in five workers classifies it as the main factor for choosing a job. Flexibility, on the other hand, is taking on an increasingly important role: for 12% of Italian workers it is already the first reason for choosing a job. But the research also reveals different types of workers with different needs and priorities in different countries.

