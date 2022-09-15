Work visa in the United States: How to apply in the USA

To obtain a work visa or green card in the United States, you need to make a petition. According to immigration law of that country, there are different requirements and alternatives depending on the type of job to which one aspires, training and personal situation, among other alternatives.

One of the general rules is that In most cases, the prospective employer must file a petition that will be approved by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Upon confirmation of this requirement, the person may continue the process.

In addition, there are different types of visa.

For professionals

In a pre-scheduled professional job, the H-1B visa is needed. The requirement is to have a bachelor’s degree or higher.







There are different types of green card Photo Shutterstock.

For treaty nations

The H-1B1 visa is specific for citizens of Chile and Singapore who want to work temporarily in the United States. They must have a job offer and apply according to this option.

for farmworkers

An H-2A visa allows US employers to hire foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs for which US workers are not available.

For skilled and unskilled workers

To do this, the employer must obtain a certification confirming that there are no qualified workers in the United States for certain positions.

for workouts

The H-3 visa enables postgraduate training jobs for a period of up to two years.

for dependents

Spouses or unmarried children under the age of 21 can receive the H-4 visa for companions.







Gastronomy provides work for many immigrants Foto Shutterstock.

For transfers within a company

The L-1 visa is intended for employees with an administrative or executive level, with specialized knowledge, that the company decides to migrate.

People with extraordinary abilities or artists

There are also visas for these situations.

Exchange students

The petition must be filed by the sponsoring program and approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

How to start the procedures

To start with these procedures, it is necessary to have a valid passport to travel to the United States with a validity of at least six months from the estimated date of entry into the country.

Then, complete the required forms and pay the visa application fee. According to each case, there will be the following hearings and steps to follow.