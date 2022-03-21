workers and patients will be chained to claim their rights

Tomorrow morning, from 9 am, health workers and citizens will be chained in front of the premises of the ASP of Catania to protest against the chronic shortage of personnel, machinery breakdowns and serious inconvenience to health care. The protest of the Nursind union will be staged in via Santa Maria La Grande in front of the headquarters of the strategic management of the ASP to ask for “a dignified provision of health care to the sick”.

A protest that has been going on for 2 years now against inefficiencies and failure to recognize workers’ rights. In particular, Nursind complains about the long-standing shortage of nurses, doctors, Oss, auxiliaries, rehabilitation therapists and other health personnel in all the centers and districts of the Asp.

“It is unthinkable – declares the territorial secretary Salvatore Vaccaro – that in these conditions we can guarantee the necessary assistance. In fact, the lack of security of care exposes professionals to criminal and civil liability and patients to situations in which full adherence to the care assistance plan is not ensured. Despite the commitments made by the president of the region and the councilor for health, the welfare conditions remain very serious throughout the provincial health authority of Catania. This is why we declare the continuation of the state of agitation in conjunction with the protest demonstration “.