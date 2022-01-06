Workers discriminated against by obligation. Draghi for fear of the M5s does not take money away from the no-vax with the citizenship income – Il Tempo





Franco Bechis 06 January 2022

For the fifth time in just over a month, Mario Draghi’s government has once again changed the anti-Covid rules. He did so last night in a tense council of ministers which until the end had to mediate on the rules to be brought into force. In the end, the vaccination obligation was unanimously approved for 27,329,267 Italians, those over 50 years old. Everyone must comply with vaccinations by next February 15, health service permitting (it is not certain that there are vaccines for all those who need them). From that date those who have an employee job and are not vaccinated lose their salary until vaccination has taken place or in any case until next June 15, while those without work do not lose any subsidies to which they are entitled (Naspi, citizenship income, etc.) .) with an unequal treatment that could also cause some problems of constitutionality. In any case, since there is an obligation for all 50-year-olds, both those who have a job and those who live on subsidies but are not vaccinated from February 15 onwards are liable to an administrative penalty ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros and is repeatable increased by from time to time in case of relapse.





Other rules introduced extend the obligation of a basic green pass (the one obtainable temporarily even with a negative swab) to all users of public services and personal services: therefore to go to the bank or to the post office or to any public office, as well as to go to at the hairdresser or beautician. News also for the school: with a single positive in the structure all the children of the nursery schools and kindergarten are all at home. In elementary school with a positive tampon mandatory for everyone but the school goes on in attendance. With two or more positives instead you go into dad for 10 days. Finally, for middle school and high school with a case of positivity everyone (except the infected) goes on in the classroom with the obligation of an FFP2 mask. With two positives in the classroom, on the other hand, only those who do not have the vaccine or have had the two doses for more than 120 days go to distance learning. All the others remain in the classroom in attendance. If the cases rise to three, all in distance learning for 10 days. So far the rules. Now the perplexities. We are divided on the vaccination obligation for over 50s both in the political world and among experts. For example, the judgment of a virologist who is certainly not “good-natured” like Andrea Crisanti is very harsh: “We are improvising”, he maintained, “The obligation on the over 50s cannot be imposed without a revision of informed consent. This becomes a therapeutic obligation, it is an absolute novelty in public health. Among other things, it is imposed on everyone, even on people who might not need it. It’s a real madness ”. But there are also other doubts about the government’s choices.





We mentioned the five measures in just over a month: a decree law on 24 November last, one on 15 December, one on 23 December and one on 29 December which preceded yesterday’s, 5 January. Each of the decrees has changed the rules just passed a few days ago, and the impression is certainly not that of a government that has the recipe in hand to tackle the pandemic. There is no need to rest assured if, as it is evident, whoever is on the command deck simply does not know what to do with the increase in the contagion curve. And in fact it goes on with a very confused trawling which unfortunately is largely inapplicable. Look at the newly launched school regulations. It is impossible to ensure teaching in the same class partly at a distance and simultaneously in the presence, and therefore it is completely useless to impose it by decree. Then even Giuseppe Conte, whom we did not fail to criticize during his government of the pandemic, at least when he predicted that (as happens in the nursery and kindergarten) the children had to stay at home, accompanied the measure by financing an extension of parental leave. . Yes, because how do parents keep them at home having to work perhaps in presence? But real life seems absent from this plethora of decrees. Finally, the decree was explained as a barrier to the pressure that is occurring on hospitals, which according to the vulgate would be entirely due to the unvaccinated. And that’s not so true here. Meanwhile, if the obligation starts on February 15, until then the pressure will be the same as today, indeed ever greater given the growth of infections. Second, I provide all the data from the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health dated December 28 and relating to about 30 days. Overall, 14,023 Italians ended up in the hospital. Of these 7,192 (51.3%) were vaccinated. And 6,831 (48.7%) not vaccinated. Of the 14,023 in intensive care, 1,379 ended up, and of these 64.33% were unvaccinated and 35.67% vaccinated. The deaths of the previous month had been altogether 1,998, the majority of which namely 1,159 vaccinated (58%) while 839 (42%) unvaccinated. These are the numbers.



