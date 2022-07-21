Working Again With Selena Gomez and Johnnie Walker Collab – Hollywood Life

“I like to listen to everything” 6missing said during his EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. While discussing their partnership with Johnnie Walker – specifically for their “Black Art Is Forever” event during the Tribeca Film Festival – 6lack reflected on working with artists such as Rita Ora, Gorillaz, Tinashe, and more. “Honestly, I just like being able to step into other people’s worlds, move to their rhythm, hear what inspires them, and then figure out how to find my place,” he said. One of those artists whose world he visited was Selena Gomezjoining her for “Crowded Room” out of her Rare album.

As Selena fans eagerly await more information on “#SG3” (technically her sixth studio album overall), 6lack will reunite with the Only murders in the building star of this new project? “That would be drugs,” he said. For now, I’m not sure. But I’m still down. I was broke the first time. I will come back down.

6lack is ready to work with like-minded artists and brands, which explains its partnership with Johnnie Walker and Blacktag – a global platform that aims to create economic empowerment for black artists and technologists. 6lack says HollywoodLife that he has a learning spirit and always shares what he has learned, especially when working with creatives beyond hip-hop and R&B.

“All I learned [from these collabs]it’s fun to bring it back into my world and say, ‘Okay, well, I did a rhythm pop song last year’, and I’m trying to figure out how to do something with movement this year”, he says HL. “I can build on what I’ve learned this song and apply it to this, or I can take what I learned from an Afrobeat song and apply it to this, or I can take what I learned from being on a song with Gorillaz and Elton John, and like discovering my voice from a new way that I wouldn’t have discovered on my own. So always fun to work with other people.

6lack will also appear on by Calvin Harris upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. The rapper says his song on the album “is such a gem.”

“I recorded the draft of this song a few years ago,” he says. “It was like, later, like 2019, 2018, maybe it’s probably like 2018. So, yeah, that was a song that I just had sitting in the back. And I wondered when he was going to like it and come back and do something about it, because it wasn’t my song. And then, of course, he showed up and texted me one day. “We’re getting ready to drop and we want to use the song.” So I’m glad to hear [it, and] I’m glad to hear everyone’s song.

