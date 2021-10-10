News

“Working and being a mother is very intense”

Katy Perry, who last August became the mother of little Daisy Dove, in a rare talk show interview Live with Kelly and Ryan admitted that working and being a mother is a “very intense” experience. The singer, judge of American Idol, said when she returned to TV five weeks after giving birth to her first daughter, the fruit of love with Orlando Bloom, she felt “overwhelmed»:«Giving birth, returning to work and breastfeeding. Good heavens, is this what women do? Women are the most powerful beings on the planet!“.

Little Daisy it has changed its existence «and continues to change it. I no longer have the extra time I have had all my life. I created a space for my daughter, and I’m glad I did. When you become a mother you just focus on that. Not because you don’t love other people, but because you want to be a great mom. ” Being a mother, says Katy, “is the best job in the world“. And for her it is even more so, because she can count on future husband Orlando Bloom: «I have an incredible partner who supports me in everything».

