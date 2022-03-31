Working with a folding mobile changes some things

Related news

We already told you that folding mobiles have given us back a comfort that we had lost in the transition from telephones to smartphones. that was applicable, above all, to the clamshell models, but it is true that the book type have other advantages, as is evident.

This last week I have been trying to work a little more with the phone, to see what things it could help me with. Let’s assume that I’m currently using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and that’s important.

folding the screen

The first thing that is obvious is that, with a screen of almost 8 inches, performing certain tasks is much more comfortable. I have used the mobile to make some work video calls, and sometimes I had to write things down, so the tripod mode, which I talked about when we talked about traveling, has been very useful.

In addition, Microsoft applications have adapted to this, something that is appreciated and that shows how the partnership that Samsung and Microsoft have is paying off.

writing big

Another difference between this foldable and others is that we can use a stylus to take notes.

This is what I have done on occasion. And yes, it could have also been done on a Note or on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and even with the Samsung Galaxy S21, but the size of the screen invites you to write more here than on other types of mobiles.

Of course, I hope that finally the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the stylus integrated into the body and does not have to carry a specific case to store it near the phone.

Of course, there are some things that are more uncomfortable with a foldable, such as its size when compared to a normal phone, but at this point we should compare them more with a tablet, at least in foldables of this type.

