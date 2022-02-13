Working with the exoskeleton? Here is the Comau Mate-XT to the test

Comau, an important company in the field of industrial automation in Stellantis orbit, has developed the second generation of the exoskeleton able to help the worker when he is called to lift and move weights or to keep his arms in an unnatural position. Here is the price and how it behaves

History tells us that the human being has always sought solutions to make life easier for himself and his fellow men. If the invention of the wheel has simplified the transport of goods and people and the internal combustion engine has allowed man to considerably reduce the time to reach a point B starting from a point A, then we can say with certainty that technological innovation – in any field – is welcome when it comes to simplifying or improving life and living conditions. From this point of view, a new sector is strongly developing: that of exoskeletons, which interacting mechanically with humans, help the worker to reduce physical effort during a heavy job. For this reason we went to Piantedo (SO) at Luigi Ghezzi’s Ghezzi SpA, a textile company since 1949 and which today works with artificial, mineral and synthetic materials for outerwear, curtains and furnishings, to test the technology on our body. most advanced moment in terms of assistance at work.

Comau Mate-XT: how it’s done – Thanks to the support of Comau, we put Mate-XT to the test during a short work session, the latest addition to the family of exoskeletons owned by the orbiting house Stellantis and whose machinery also works, among other things, on the welding of the Fiat. 500 electric. But how is an exoskeleton of this type made and how is it composed? XT, unveiled in December 2020, is the evolution of Mate, the exoskeleton presented in June 2018 that opened the doors to what is, in fact, a new sector. Comau opted to develop a product that would give support and help to people with support needs for strenuous but not easily automated activities. Thus, technology combined with the human factor, fortunately still indispensable in various fields, results in an improvement in the quality of life for the operator himself and, consequently, a benefit for the company. “Mate-XT was born thanks to the collaboration with Iuvo and Össur, the latter Icelandic company that developed and supplied the prostheses to Bebe Vio – explains Duilio Amico of the marketing of Comau -. The choice to propose something exclusively mechanical is due to the fact that not everyone feels comfortable wearing something that controls their body “. Mate-XT weighs only 3 kg, thanks to the adoption of a “T” shaped structure in carbon fiber, with the active boxes (the active elements that help muscle movement) of glass-filled polypropylene. XT is the only Eaws (Ergonomic assessment work-sheet) certified exoskeleton capable of effectively reducing the biomechanical risk for the operator. Furthermore, the resistance to water, dust, UV rays and high temperatures make it suitable for application in many fields and sectors, not just the industrial one. In the open air, for example, it can be used to prune plants, do all kinds of cleaning, install machinery and much more.

Comau Mate-XT: how are you doing – The exoskeleton produced in Grugliasco (TO) is easy and intuitive to wear: it has two shoulder straps as if they were those of a backpack, a velcro type fastening in the lumbar area and then you move on to attach the active boxes of the exoskeleton to the arms. Once adjusted – according to your needs – to one of the 8 support levels, it is immediately ready for use. There are no buttons to press to start, there are no procedures to be performed, batteries, motors or elements that can be subject to breakdowns and maintenance. We lifted spools of yarn weighing at least 8 kg each for about twenty minutes and threaded them on a trolley for transport to another sector of the Ghezzi company. In this short exercise we were able to see that there are no physical impediments in moving around the company, much less in performing free body movements. The exoskeleton constrains movements so that they are ergonomic. Basically Mate-XT replicates the physiological movements of the operator and relieves the fatigue of physical exertion, improving precision in movements (think, for example, when your arms tremble when you have to stay for several minutes with them in tension and with a weight in your hands). And to say that we only used it for the time of the test: if we multiplied the test by X minutes or hours of work, always doing the usual movement with considerable weights, we are sure that the 30% reduction in shoulder muscle activity would result. manifested more clearly.

Comau Mate-XT: at a glance – A tool that reduces prolonged physical exertion resulting from heavy physical activity in the workplace: this is the greatest benefit that can be perceived from using Comau Mate-XT, a 3 kg carbon fiber exoskeleton that fastens like a backpack from the mountains. Adjustable on 8 intensity levels for optimal support according to your needs, according to studies it improves the speed of execution of the work by 10%, the accuracy of the work itself by 27% and the muscle activity of the shoulder by 30%, providing also correct posture and therefore support for the back and the entire upper body during work. The price is 4,900 euros + VAT each.

Comau Mate-XT: strengths and weaknesses – Like it: easy to put on, in the style of a mountain backpack or motocross harness; weight, does not affect use; adoption of a better posture during activity, thanks to the support offered by the exoskeleton.

Do not like: with the maximum support setting (level 8/8), the rest position tends to raise the arms; as almost always happens when it comes to new technologies, the price is still high for the private individual, while the company can invest in an exoskeleton for every X people based on the tasks to be performed and their frequency.

