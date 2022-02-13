“Working with wrestling is like working for the circus”

In recent months, there has been a WWE athlete who has been very successful for his very circus style, with which he moved in the backstage of the company, with a way of doing very similar to parkour, since this athlete had to escape from several pursuers, being the 24/7 Champion of the federation at the time.

We are obviously talking about Reginald, Carmella’s former valet, who after having argued on-screen with the WWE tag team champion began his singles journey on the company’s rings and now has instead joined the 24/7 champion of the WWE, Dana Brooke, with whom it seems to be carrying on a collaboration that could soon become an on-screen love story.

Many, however, do not know that before joining the WWE rings, Reggie worked for a circus and did so for over 15 years, with the wrestler who wanted to tell about it in one of his latest interviews, in which he also wanted to emphasize the similarities between pro-wrestling and circus.

Reginald and his past under the circus tents

In his latest interview with Nick Hausman for Wrestling Incin fact, Reggie said:

“The circus and wrestling are very similar, I didn’t have to do the apprenticeship in the indies in wrestling.

But I had to do my apprenticeship in the circus indies. I did shows in Chicago on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. I went on like this, three shows, three shows, it wasn’t Cirque Du Soleil, but it was a smaller circus.

Then I always drove home to my daughter. I had to work a long time in the circus indies, paying off my debts. Our coach said to us ‘Hey, WWE is trying to do an exchange program, are any of you guys interested?’ I said ‘Yes, I am.

When is it held? ‘ So I showed up there on a Monday, which was our day off. So I went to the Performance Center and spent the whole night building my little conspiracy plan to escape the circus.

I remember saying ‘this will be my plan and my escape strategy’ I was looking for a way to leave the circus, because I was really tired after 16 years.