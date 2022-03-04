Workouts that set trends

During the pandemic, many people found motivation to lead a healthy life and began to exercise both at home and outdoors. In recent months, new trends have emerged to put the body in motion that combine different techniques. For this reason, La Tecla investigated the latest in fitness, which has come to revolutionize the way we see and exercise this year. Like everything else, the gyms were renewed, and with it, the training routines. In this line, the specialists saw that more and more people choose to practice activities that mix high-intensity exercises with emotional coaching. This sports modality, which combines the physical benefits of training with the mental clarity and inner peace of mindfulness, was adding more and more followers. People also agree that at the end of this type of exercise they feel much more motivated, with a clear mind and a sense of satisfaction for having made the maximum effort and having sought the limits within themselves. In this line, different types of training began to appear that try to optimize the functioning of the metabolism; such is the case of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), an exclusive methodology for cardiorespiratory exercises of aerobic and anaerobic resistance, where intensity is measured based on the maximum amount of oxygen consumed. On the other hand, the great boom, which reached its maximum level of popularity when the famous -as in the case of Julia Roberts- admitted that they practice it, is the “gyrokinesis” fitness method, in which movement, breathing and mind focus. Here the whole body is trained by opening energy pathways, stimulating the nervous system, increasing the range of mobility and creating emotional strength through rhythmic and fluid sequences. In relation to the body and mind, something to highlight in the last months of 2021 is the fame gained by fitboxing, a discipline that mixes boxing and yoga. Thanks to the work that is done with the whole body and the physical demands of the classes, very high benefits are achieved, which range from favoring toning to working as a stress reliever. Read more: