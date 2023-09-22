The 2023 US Open ends in September. 10, and people around the world were glued to their screens waiting to see whether 19-year-old Coco Gauff would defeat Aryna Sabalenka, or whether Novak Djokovic would win his 24th Grand Slam title – both of which happened. However, some of these ardent fans were watching the US Open intently for reasons beyond the court. Every year, celebrities flock to the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. They sing about the latest fashion, cheer on their favorite players and reveal their best-kept relationship secrets. The US Open is truly one of the most anticipated events of the year – and tennis doesn’t disappoint.

style guide like the trend‘S Claim that the key to the perfect US Open look is polished comfort, combining light and airy pieces with classic accessories. Many celebrities clearly followed these guidelines, with stars like Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel Brosnahan wearing Ralph Lauren’s timeless style. Meanwhile, some celebrity couples decided to coordinate their styles, like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ matching all-white ensembles, or Justin and Hailey Bieber’s twinning black leather jackets, paired with some bold accessories.

Junior Emilia Mignon was somewhat surprised by Bieber’s style choices, especially compared to some of the other stars in attendance, but she was not surprised by it, as she had seen many of Justin Bieber’s fashion moments in the past.

“As always, Justin Bieber has a unique fashion sense,” Mignon said. “It almost looks like something you would wear to a festival like Coachella, not the US Open.”

Justin Bieber became the subject of media attention when fans noticed his bold pink Loewe sunglasses. When such statements were being made in the stands, it was difficult for many people to concentrate on the matches being played on the court. Of course, in keeping with his carefree nature, Bieber made himself even more prominent by pairing the look with a polka-dotted baseball cap. His wife Hailey Bieber compared his style choices to her classic slicked-back hairstyle and minimal makeup. Bieber wore a large silver “B” necklace as her statement piece, paired with gold hoops.

Bieber’s bold look not only attracted the attention of fans. The women’s champion of the 2023 competition is Coco Gauff, CNN reported. the credit for his success goes to In the presence of Biebers at one of his matches.

“I thought, ‘I can’t lose to Justin Bieber.’ “I never lost a game after watching that,” Goff said.

Although Goff was unimpressed with her bold fashion choices, Justin Bieber wasn’t the only celebrity who turned heads throughout the competition. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their official debut as a couple — news that left many of their fans with mixed emotions.

When junior Maggie Harper was asked about her reaction to the news of the couple dating, she echoed most people’s initial feelings.

“I didn’t like it,” Harper said.

However, when Harper was asked about her appearance at the US Open her feelings quickly changed. Even those who didn’t think they’d ever see the couple together suddenly had a change of heart when their matching all-black outfits and sunglasses were shown.

“Actually, I think it was pretty cute,” Harper said.

The issue has divided the Internet, with many people like Harper unable to decide how they feel about this unexpected relationship.

Sure, the US Open was a big moment in the sports world, but the real drama happened off the court. From classic fashion to standouts, the people in the crowd took center stage, and the controversial appearance will definitely make headlines in the weeks to come.