Works to mitigate erosion in Ocean Park and Rincón will be completed in 2029

Under the best scenario, the communities of Ocean Park, in San Juan, and Rincón would have to wait until 2029 to see the actions that the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) propose to reduce the risk of erosion coast in both areas, according to the updated estimate that the federal agency itself offered this week.

This is a wide window of time that, according to experts consulted on Thursday by El Nuevo Día, neither Ocean Park nor Rincón – or any other coastal community on the island – have, so immediate action is needed while the USACE completes its study. of long-term solutions. They added that, To the extent possible, these immediate actions should be based on nature, so that the geomorphological conditions of the beaches are not affected.

For the geological oceanographer and specialist in coastal erosion Maritza Barretor, “the first thing that must be done” is that the communities, municipalities and agencies “insert themselves in an integrated manner” and identify the affected areas and opportunities to obtain mitigation funds.

Second, it recommended the creation of a “erosion protocol”which transcends the current process of emergency permits before the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). “It has to be integrated, interdisciplinary and well thought out”he claimed.

As a third action, he suggested the use of natural infrastructure to reduce the risk of erosion, such as the installation of reefs and restoration of mangroves, and not allowing new construction on the coast while medium and long-term solutions are worked on.

“If we continue to work the coastal land incorrectly as the (USACE) project arrives, the scenario is going to change,” warned Barreto, who directs the Puerto Rico Coastal Planning and Research Institute.

Marine scientist Ernesto Díaz expressed himself in similar terms, affirming that Ocean Park and Rincón “do not have” seven years to wait to see the USACE proposals come to fruition.

“The Corps of Engineers does not respond to emergencies with the urgency that affected people need. To deal with emergency matters, the Corps of Engineers is not the best alternative. But for large-scale solutions, at a regional level and with maintenance guarantees for 50 years, it is a very good intervention”said Díaz, who is the scientific coordinator of the Puerto Rico Climate Change Council and directed the DNER’s Coastal Zone Management Program.

About the DNERrecalled that the agency administers Regulation 4860 of 1992, which allows owners of properties affected by erosion to file requests for “emergency attention to be considered” and actions to be taken, which vary from case to case.

The proposals

In the public meetings that the USACE held this week, three actions were presented for Ocean Park and four for Rincón, out of some 20 that were analyzed. Staff from the federal agency clarified, however, that they are preliminary proposals, that no decisions have been made yet and that the reports and studies will be available for public review and scrutiny in January 2023.

The three proposals for Ocean Park they are walls, a combination of walls with feedback from sandy beaches or dunes and not acting. Meanwhile, the four proposals for Rincón are stone cladding, restoration of sandy beaches and dunes with breakwaters, acquisition of the first row of structures on the coast, and not acting.

Díaz highlighted that, in the case of Ocean Park, the USACE eliminated the reef installation, an option that was included in the first preliminary plan presented to the communities in November 2020. “We are concerned that now they are proposing walls. The recommendation is that the construction of submerged artificial reefs and the feeding of beaches be reincorporated to deal with the problem of flooding, erosion and direct impact of waves”, said.

According to the USACE, the projection of finishing the works in 2029 contemplates that its construction will begin in 2024, subject to the approval of funds in Congress. 65% of the funds would be federal and the DNER would contribute the remaining 35%.