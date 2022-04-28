Workshops on health and well-being, computers and personal development in the centers for the elderly in Colmenar Viejo

Declared Festival of Tourist Interest of the Community of Madrid

At the same time, concerts and a Fair of Quality Local Producers have been organized Colmenar

The party returns after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic

Two years have passed, but the tradition of La Maya flourishes again in Colmenar Viejo. On Monday, May 2, this party is celebrated again declared of Tourist Interest in the Community of Madrid since 2005. A tradition that, symbolically, welcomes the resurgence of nature in spring after the lethargy of winter.

“This year the program has been expanded with the local Producers’ Fair, an activity that fits very well with the spring ritual and with the traditional background that the Maya has,” adds the Councilor for Celebrations, Isabel Álvarez Díaz. «A way to take advantage to make these producers known and vice versa. In addition, it is encouraged to attend one of the most unknown parts of the festival, the preparation of the altars that is done in the morning»

The councilor stressed that this year “The City Council has acted as an intermediary by sending emails and contacting girls who did not participate because they did not know other participating girls.” Álvarez also says that the profile of girls has changed, and now they participate even at younger ages, “years ago girls between 14 and 16 years old also participated in the Maya, now there are more girls between 10 and 11 years old.”

Programming

The party starts at 11:00 a.m. in the Plaza del Pueblo with the opening of the Colmenar Quality Local Producers Fair, made up of seven stalls including honey, dairy products, meat, vegetables, fruit… since, like flowers, they are part of the Colmenar countryside. During the morning, you can see the assembly of the Mayan altars.

The Symphonic Band of Colmenar Viejo, under the direction of Francisco Juan Rodríguez, will offer the Concert on May 2 at 12:00 p.m. in the People’s Square.

The exhibition of the six participating Mayans with their respective groups of girls starts at 5:00 p.m. and will be located in the following locations:

C/ Fair, 13

People’s Square esq. w/ Prime

People’s Square esq. w/ Fair

C/ Feria – Chapel of Santa Ana

C/ Marqués de Santillana – Portico

The sample of the Mayans in their altars will be accompanied by the Group of Dulzaineros “Aires Castellanos”. Starting at 7:30 p.m. The Mayans will go to the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady to make the floral offering in the image of the Patron Saint of Colmenar Viejo, Our Lady of Los Remedios, a moment that will be enlivened by the Choir of Colmenar Viejo.

After the offering, they will return to the Plaza del Pueblo to collect the diplomas of the edition and, in turn, the public will be able to enjoy the performance of Colmenar Canta and the end of the Colmenar Quality Local Producers Fair, which has an uninterrupted schedule until 9:00 p.m.

Exhibition Posters

From April 30 to May 28, the Picasso Cultural Center hosts the exhibition “Fiesta de La Maya. Posters”, made up of 15 copies whose image has been the winner of the photography contest organized by the City Council for 25 years.

The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays and holidays.

Mayan Festival

The festival of La Maya is celebrated every May 2nd and revolves around girls and flowers in a mixture of exposition ritual about fertility and prosperity. The participating girls represent future fertility and the staging through flower altars pay homage to the exuberant nature at that time of year. Its plasticity has led this party to be the protagonist of the prestigious contest World Press Photosince in 2016 a snapshot of an altar in La Maya won the second prize in the People category.

As happened with La Vaquilla, there are testimonies of the celebration of this tradition until the beginning of the civil war, after it there was a slight recovery, but the lack of interest erased it from the calendar until the City Council promoted its recovery from the end of the 70. Since 2005 it has been a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Community of Madrid.

La Maya begins weeks before May 2 with visits to the countryside by the Mayan families to see the growth of wild flowers and plan the composition of the altars, whose cutting is carried out the day immediately before, giving rise to a holiday for the families of the members of each Maya.

From the first hour of day 2 itself, the fathers and mothers of each Mayan begin the assembly of the altar, in which wild flowers such as the piorno flower, poppies, lilacs and lilac leaves, daisies, honeysuckers, thyme of the Lord , sauce thyme, hawthorn, radish flower, laurel, honeysuckle…. And some cultivated flowers are used, such as roses, celindas, garden daisies, petunias… which are placed around the quilt, an old piece of inherited trousseau, and are also placed as a carpet as a prelude to the altar.

On the afternoon of May 2, the Mayans are exhibited in different parts of the historic center, at the altars presided over by La Maya, dressed in petticoats, a white shirt and a manila shawl, which, due to its backwards placement, differs from the rest. of girls from the group, and who stands still, without moving her lips, like a statue. The rest of the girls from each Maya make a noise passing brushes through the garments of the attendees asking them for a donation under the song of the formula: “For La Maya, For La Maya, that she is pretty and gallant”.

The festival is in a process of innovation to increase the participation of girls from the municipality, as well as improve the programming of the day to gain attractiveness in the face of the experience offered to visitors.