World 2022: places available for each continent

32 nations will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The host country is qualified, the other 31 places will be assigned through the qualifications, the format of which, as usual, varies from continent to continent, with different rules and criteria depending on the confederation. Here is the point of the situation on all continents.

Europe: 13 passes available – There are 55 teams in contention, divided into 10 groups: five groups of six teams and five of five teams. The ten group winners get direct qualification. They are already qualified: Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and England. All runners-up plus the top two Nations League teams not yet qualified will make the playoffs. These twelve teams will be divided into three groups of 4 teams with the formula of the Final Four: semi-final and final in a single race. The winners go to Qatar 2022. Here the complete situation of the European playoffs.

Africa: 5 pass – After a first phase with 54 teams, 10 groups of four teams each were created by drawing lots. The ten winners will move on to the next phase which includes five direct matches with a round trip. The five winners will go directly to Qatar 2022.

South America: 4 or 5 passes – All ten teams are included in a single group and play 18 games. The first four classified go directly to the World Cup, while the fifth is guaranteed a place for the interzone playoffs against the qualified from Oceania. Already qualified: Brazil.

Asia: 4 or 5 passes – There are still 40 teams (out of 46) divided into 8 groups. The winners and the four best runners-up proceed to the next stage. The 12 qualified national teams will be divided into two groups of six teams: the first two of each group will qualify directly for Qatar 2022, the two thirds will face each other in a playoff with the winning team who will have access to the inter-zone playoffs against the qualified from the North. – Central America.

North-Central America: 3 or 4 passes – The five national teams with the best rankings (Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras and the United States) are already admitted to the final round which will assign the passes for Qatar 2022. To these will be added another three national teams returning from the first qualifying phase which involves 29 teams. A group with 8 teams will then be formed: the first three go to the World Cup, the fourth wins the interzone playoffs against the qualified player from Asia.

Oceania: zero or 1 pass – The eleven national teams of Oceania (not including Australia playing the Asian Qualifiers) have been divided into two groups. The first two of each group go to the semifinals, the winner qualifies for the interzone playoff against the qualifier from South America.

