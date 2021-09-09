World Alzheimer’s Day, free screening at Kinesis

Dementias are on the rise and are now a priority for global public health. The alarm is sounded by the World Health Organization together with Alzheimer Disease International, which predicts 7.7 million new cases per year (1 every 4 seconds), between now and 2050 and a cost estimate that is around around 600 billion dollars a year.
In Italy there are over one million people suffering from dementia. A disorder that affects the whole family, it is estimated that those who care for relatives with this disease devote at least 4.4 hours a day to the treatment, with important consequences also on their health.
The biggest risk factor is age. In industrialized countries, about 8% of people over 65 and over 20% of over 80s show signs of dementia. Most of them are women. Although dementia is still a partially unknown disease, it is known that early diagnosis can help slow down its course and improve the patient’s life.
Because of this Saturday 25 September the Kinesis Multi-specialty Medical Center in Cardano al Campo offers a free screening for people over 65, in collaboration with Dr. Lina Alessandra Macchi, specialist in neurology.
Reservations required (0331.261225 – info@fisiokinesis.net), subject to availability.