World Animal Day 2021: what to stream

It is celebrated every year on October 4th there world animal day. If, on the occasion of this whole anniversary dedicated to animals, would you like to spend a day in the company of your puppies and themed titles from watch streaming, you are in the right place: in this article you will find five titles available in streaming on Netflix, Disney + and Prime Video dedicated to the animals and their special relationship with man.

Established by Heinrich Zimmermann in 1925, the world animal day (in English World Animal Day), is the anniversary that aims to act for the welfare and rights of animals, so as to improve their lives all over the world. This anniversary is celebrated every year, on the same day as the feast of the patron saint of animals, Francis of Assisi.

Movies to watch on World Animal Day

From Dolittle, the 2020 film with Robert Downey Jr. in the role of the protagonist, ad Through my eyes with Milo Ventimiglia And Amanda Seyfried, there are numerous films that bring the special relationship between humans and animals to the big and small screen.

To help you find the best titles to watch on the day of October 4th, below we have selected some for you five, all accompanied by the official synopsis and the relative platform on which they are currently available.

Dolittle

Let’s start our list of titles to watch in streaming on the occasion of World Animal Day with Dolittle, the 2020 film based on the character of John Dolittle, star of Hugh Lofting’s children’s book series, available at Prime Video.

PLOT

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric scholar John Dolittle, Queen Victoria’s famous England doctor and veterinarian, lives in solitude behind the high walls of his Dolittle mansion with an army of exotic animals to keep him company.

8 friends to save

We now move on Disney + with the 2006 film, based on a true story and remake of the 1983 Japanese film, Antarctica, 8 friends to save.

PLOT

An exciting friendship story between eight fantastic sled dogs and their driver Jerry (Paul Walker). Stuck in Antarctica during one of the coldest winters in history, Jerry’s beloved dogs must learn to survive on their own, while Jerry tries everything to save them. With mutual trust and enormous courage, Jerry and his dogs go on an incredible journey to find each other.

Free Willy – A friend to save

Among the perfect films to spend the day of October 4 we can only mention the 1993 one which tells of the incredible friendship between a child and an orca, available in streaming on Netflix: Free Willy – A friend to save.

PLOT

A troubled kid and a water park killer whale become close friends.

Through my eyes

Let’s go back up Disney + to recommend a 2019 film inspired by Garth Stein’s 2008 novel, The art of running in the rain and which tells of the bond between a dog and its owner: Through my eyes.

PLOT

A dog named Enzo remembers the life lessons he learned from his pilot master, Denny.

Supermiss – animal mission

Let’s finish our list of best titles to watch on World Animal Day with another movie available on Prime Video: Supermiss – animal mission.

PLOT

Miss Josie is a quiet, ordinary teacher. One day, she accidentally finds a mysterious artifact that transforms her into a superheroine with very special powers: in addition to being able to fly, she can communicate with animals in difficulty who ask for her help. Some of her little pupils soon discover her secret and decide to help her in her mission.

Now that you know what the best titles to watch on World Animal Day you just have to choose which one to start from and dive into a vision entirely dedicated to them!

