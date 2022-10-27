World Animation Day, Julia Roberts, Bill Gates, Marta Etura and Eros Ramazotti – Facts of Today

The proper names of October 28 in facts of today they focus on Simon, Francisco Y Rodrigo and in the birth of the Italian artist Canaletto.

world animation day

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1538, in Hispaniola and by papal bull it was founded in Santo Domingo de Guzmantoday capital of Dominican Republicthe University of Santo Tomás de Aquinas, currently the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo -UASD- and that it was the first university in America. In 1746, Lime is devastated by an earthquake measuring 8 degrees on the Richter scale and the port of Callao is washed away by a tsunami. In 2007, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner becomes the first woman elected President of Argentina.

character of the day

Ramon Maria del Valle-Inclan (October 28, 1866-January 5, 1936), Spanish playwright, poet and novelist, author of works such as the sonatas, Tyrant Flagsthe Serie The Iberian arena, divine words either bohemian lights.

your sentences

Who knows about the past knows about the future.

It is the same to triumph as to make glory out of defeat.

Ethics is the fundamental of aesthetics.

They were also born a October 28 the spanish religious Francis Borgia (1510-1572), Polish saint Stanislaus Kostka (1550-1568) Italian artist Canaletto (1697-1768), manager of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone (1930), Argentine actress Analia Gade (1931), President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (1956), Spanish journalist Concha Garcia Campoy (1958 – 2013), Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti (1963), American actress Julia Roberts (1967), American businessman Bill Gates (1955) and the Spanish actress Martha Etura (1978).

saints of the day

Simonname of Greek origin and

which means “man with a big nose”.

Francisconame of Germanic origin

And what does “standard bearer” mean?

Rodrigoname of Germanic origin that means

“rich in glory”

The joke

The groom goes to the house of the future mother-in-law to ask her permission to marry her daughter. When the lady comes out to greet him at the door, she tells him:

-Hello ma’am, I came to ask for your daughter’s hand…

-Which one, the biggest or the smallest?

-Any of them, I didn’t know that your daughter had one hand bigger than another.

graffiti

Women are surprised by everything that men forget; men are surprised by everything that women remember.

Saying

What is sucked at the tit spills into the grave.

(Bolivian)

to read and meditate

You are all children of God through faith in Christ Jesus, for all of you who have been

baptized into Christ,

you have been clothed with Christ.

Galatians 3, 26

To govern means to rectify.

Confucius

No one can serve two masters at the same time.

Arabic proverb