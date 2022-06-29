World Book Capital 2022: Guillermo Arriaga talks about cinema, literature and life before a packed audience

On the night of this Tuesday, June 28, the Mexican writer William Arriaga gave a talk at the Cristóbal de Oñate Auditorium of the local Chamber of Commerceas part of the program of activities for Guadalajara World Book Capital (GCML); at the event, hosted by Ricardo Montano (vice president of art and culture of the emoresarial organization) and Isabel Venegas, also a screenwriter held a meeting with a full auditorium before which he shared anecdotes and referred to the craft of writing for readers and viewers.

In this sense, he spoke of Lucio Estradaa Tamaulipas peasant and his compadre, a living example of a possible Mexico, “If there is a message of hope, it is that there are good, kind people who are worthwhile, because this country is full of people who want to do things well.”

On the difference between the seventh art and literature, Arriaga stated that “cinema is always a third person, even if you use a voice out of frame. And literature, even if it tells in the third person, always says in the first”; and he added that, as a director, he makes sure to meet everyone who works on the production.

On the other hand, he also spoke of the hunt, “a very strong activity” because it implies “a sacred activity, taking a life”, and helps to understand what it means to “belong to nature”, where death is common and not “a negation” for contemporary life. “Art and hunting” help to understand today, that’s why “it’s like writing, directing”.

In addition, he spoke of cinema as “a team effort”, and also of the work carried out by actresses such as Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence“who are nice but also great actresses”, because as women “they have to face very strong situations”.

For Arriaga, “The advantage of cinema, seen on the big screen, is that you share a dreamlike representation in a dark room with other people.; because even if there is a foreground, the brain registers everything. In cinema there are many levels, silences; There are chaotic elements on a movie set, that’s why a great director directs in more than one shot.”

As for what to advise young people who want to film, the director emphasized that “We only have one life, and education should help us to be with the world, try to understand who we are and what we want”; after a limit experience that gave him the certainty of dying, “since then I write every day. My best advice is that you must do something with your life or Judas kills you”.

And regarding the “Mexico of today”, the current situation “is very complex”; From his experience, Arriaga returned to the example of his compadre Lucio Estrada, to show that “there is no future” and the historical roots of the world economic debacle and the fight against drug trafficking; “and in a country with rampant corruption and the degree of impunity that we have, in addition to the little capacity to govern”, because the result is not the best, which makes it necessary “a deep reflection on what our responsibility is in all this “.

To conclude, after an exchange of questions and answers with the attendees, where the director addressed issues related to streaming companies, television series, his conclusion was simple: “everyone does what they can”. After all, constant writing “is an addiction,” says Arriaga, “but you pay with your health, the clown charges you.”

