World boxing champion criticizes Will Smith’s attitude at the Oscars

Yordenis Ugás, the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight world champion preparing for a three-belt unification bout with Errol Spence Jr. on April 16, criticized actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock. at the Oscars ceremony after joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“It’s bad to see Smith behave like this. I have Alopecia and am I going to beat up the idiot who makes fun of the fact that I don’t have eyebrows? Imagine,” asked the Cuban boxer who also suffers from the disease that afflicts Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor.

Bad to see Smith behave like this. I have Alopecia and any idiot who makes fun of the fact that I don’t have eyebrows I’m going to beat him up. Imagine. There is no justification for violence and more in that scenario. When you are a public figure you have to be above any joke. pic.twitter.com/Udkre6L6OC — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock joked, “Jada I love you, ‘GI Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.” “GI Jane” is a 1997 film in which the protagonist, Demi Moore, has a bald head.

Jada has spoken repeatedly about her struggle with alopecia. Ugás, who comes from his most important victory against the legendary Manny Pacquiao, has also been open about the subject and has had to explain on several occasions the reasons why he came to the fight against Pacquiao without eyebrows.

Yordenis Ugás arrived at his fight against Manny Pacquiao without eyebrows due to alopecia. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

However, the 35-year-old boxer was explicit in his refusal to use violence: “there is no justification for violence and more so in that scenario. When you are a public figure you have to be above any joke.”

Another athlete who reacted to the awkward moment at the Oscars ceremony was Dominican Charlie Villanueva, a former player for the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and other franchises, who also suffers from alopecia.

“Listen, I don’t condone violence, and I understand that comedians have no boundaries when it comes to their jokes, but words are powerful weapons and they hurt people. We should always be kind to others, no matter what. And hey, some people get what they deserve,” Villanueva wrote on his Twitter account.

Charlie Villanueva suffers from alopecia areata. AP Photo/David Zalubowski.

The seventh selection in the 2005 Draft has been one of the most public voices both in his life as an athlete and off the court in raising awareness about alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss in those who suffer from it, and is also a spokesperson for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, NAAF.

“This is real life. We all have problems. We are all going through certain situations. We’re all human. It should be our task in life to help people realize how rare, special and valuable each of them is. Let’s focus on empowering each other more than anything else,” added the 11-year NBA veteran.



In November 2010, Villanueva and Kevin Garnett had a run-in because KG allegedly called the Dominican “cancer patient” in his trash talk at a Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics game, generating controversy and attention to Villanueva’s alopecia condition. CV31.

