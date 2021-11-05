World Boxing Championships, Cavallaro yields to Hernandez. At 20.45 Mouhiidine

Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine is in the final at the World Amateur Championships in Belgrade. The heavyweight from Campania, in the semifinals, beat Spaniard Emmanuel Reyes 4-1, dominating. On Saturday, in the match for the title, he will challenge the Tokyo Olympic champion, the Cuban Julio Cesar La Cruz who got rid of the Uzbek Madiyar Saydrakhimov with a unanimous verdict (5-0). For Italy, which missed the appointment with the podium from the 2013 edition of the world championship, it is a great redemption after the failure to qualify for the Games.

Cavallaro bronze

Salvatore Cavallaro gives with honor even if the score would not say so and therefore stops at the semifinal which automatically earns him the bronze. A podium that also earned him the cash prize: 25,000 euros. To beat the Sicilian boxer in the 75 kg was the strong Cuban Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez. A prediction that could have been there, but who saw the match could see the courage that the blue medo put into the comparison. It is the first blue medal at the Aiba World Championships after the three of 2013 which saw Domenico Valentino as protagonists in the light (bronze), Clemente Russo in the maximum (gold) and Roberto Cammarelle in the super heavy (bronze). At 20.45 another blue will enter the ring, Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine against the naturalized Cuban Spaniard Emmanuel Reyes. Even for the maximum blue in case of defeat it will still be bronze.