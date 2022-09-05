World Buiatrics Congress: the largest bovine medicine meeting in the world arrives in Madrid two years late

The pandemic prevented its celebration in 2020, but expectations are high now. It is expected to beat the historical attendance record for this congress with a total of 2,770 participants.

Even if it’s later than expected, the National Association of Specialists in Bovine Medicine of Spain (Anembe) can organize normally 31st World Congress of Buiatrics at the Municipal Palace of Ifema Madrid. The Spanish capital thus takes over from the Japanese city of Sapporo four years after the last event since, despite its biannual nature, the coronavirus forced its cancellation in 2020.

But the wait seems to have been worth it. And it is that the Madrid edition expects to break all attendance records since the first congress took place, more than three decades ago: they will come to the Spanish capital 2,770 congressmen from 73 different countrieswhich supposes a number of participants almost 20% more than in the Dublin edition held in 2016 (2,300)the largest influx to date.

The event runs from September 4 in the afternoon until the 8th. In it, attendees can enjoy more than 1,000 interventions of authorized voices in the world of buiatra that will be divided into 24 theme blockssome very focused on the latest scientific developments in the bovine sector and others focused on animal welfare or sustainability.

Beyond the blocks, the goal of the organization is that this year the public becomes aware of the important work that veterinarians do, both to prevent diseases in animals and in humans. This work has become even more noticeable after a health crisis like the one recently experienced. The ordinary population ignores that public health depends on the good condition of animals and that, when we check cows for tuberculosis or control the pasteurization of milk in industries and drug residues in the food chain, we are carrying out prevention. for the people, fighting zoonosis, that word so well known since the Covid-19 pandemicExplain Marco Sánchez-Moreiro, official veterinarian and medical inspector.

COMPLEMENTARY ACTIVITIES

In addition to the main conferences, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the most outstanding content of each day with the speakers at the round table discussions organized by Anembe. To this we must add that at the end of each day there will be the so-called VIP Presentationssessions in which illustrious guests will intervene like the american vet Jan Polstar of the National Geographic series The Incredible Dr. Pol; Anthony Scribeexpert in human nutrition and sports medicine or the philosopher Fernando Saveter.

The theoretical part will be complemented with seminars and workshops which will be given by the speakers themselves or by representatives of some of the event’s sponsoring companies. The one in Madrid is the first edition in which this type of complementary activities are launched, with an eminently practical approach. As pointed out Gumersindo de la Riera, president of the Scientific CommitteeOr the world buiatric association (WBC), this provide great added value to the congress, since it favors interaction with highly outstanding professionals in their fields of work and who come from all over the world.

During the development of this edition also A series of prizes will be awarded to the participants.among which it is worth highlighting the Ruminant Welfare Achievement Award and the Ruminant Welfare Research Awardeach with an economic endowment of 10,000 euros.

WHEN? From September 4 to 8

From September 4 to 8 WHERE? Municipal Palace of Ifema Madrid

Municipal Palace of Ifema Madrid ATTENDANCE 2,700 congressmen from 73 different countries

2,700 congressmen from 73 different countries ORGANIZERS Anembe, by delegation of the World Association of Buiatrics (WAB)

Anembe, by delegation of the World Association of Buiatrics (WAB) CONTENTS More than 1,000 interventions by specialists divided into 24 thematic blocks, VIP sessions, workshops and seminars given by some of the speakers and the delivery of a series of awards