“World championship every 2 years, it will be the opposite of the Super League”

In today’s conference, the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino talks about the World Cup every two years: “I think the opposite is true. This is quite the opposite of the Super League, it is the opening of football to the whole world. The goal is to give opportunities to everyone, this is the fundamental principle of the project. All those who talk about the structure pyramid of football, of sustainability, I think they should support this project. We had a European final in July and a Nations League final in November: the important competitions are there. However, we must not lose young people and I am not talking about FIFA but about football : for this we must give the opportunity to get excited, and there is nothing better than a World Cup for this. A graphic says that 70% of the proceeds go to the European national teams and 30% go to the rest of the world. our proposal, these percentages would drop to 60/40. But beware: 60 percent for Europe in the future would be more than the current 70 percent. And I’m talking about billions. This is what we say: all kicking would benefit from it. or worldwide “.

