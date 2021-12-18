World Club F .: The 10,000 Turkish fans and Fenerbahce are now cheering on Conegliano

ANKARA – After an hour and a half of whistles and the roar of 10,000 of the Ankara arena against the plays of the Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano in the debut match of the Club World Cup (won by Egonu and his teammates 3-0 against Fenerbahce) tomorrow, Friday, the fans of the Turkish team organizing the tournament will have to give their support to the Imoco in the last match of Pool A between Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano and Dentil Praia Clube.

In fact, the ranking does not smile at Fenerbahce precisely by virtue of the clear knockout with Conegliano and the set lost today against the Brazilians (3-1).

Santarelli’s team will only need one set for the mathematical qualification to the semifinals from first in the class, also strong in the calculation that a 1-3 defeat with the South American champions, would decree the elimination of Terzic’s team by set quotient. After that one could also think of a turnover.

It matters little to the Imoco to think about the combination of the semifinal which will all be in the hands of the Minas Tenis Clube of Nicola Negro and the Vakifbank Istanbul of Giovanni Guidetti which will then close the first phase with the direct match which, once the qualification has already been acquired by overcoming both the Kazakhs of the Altay, will be valid only for the positions in Pool B.

CURRENT RANKING POOL A

1st Conegliano 1 win, 3 points, 3 sets won / 0 lost

2nd Fenerbahce 1 win, 3 points, 3 sets won / 1 lost

3rd Praia Clube 0 wins, 0 points, 1 set won / 3 lost

Possible

Dentil Praia Clube – Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano 3-1

1st Conegliano 1 win, 3 points, 4 sets won / 3 lost

2nd Praia Clube 1 wins, 3 points, 4 sets won / 4 lost

3rd Fenerbahce 1 win, 3 points, 3 sets won / 4 lost – deleted.