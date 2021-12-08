World Club Volleyball: Civitanova-San Juan 3-0

Civitanova-San Juan 3-0

–

The goal of Civitanova, the last team to win the World Cup (same city in the pre-Covid era) was certainly not to beat the unfortunate Argentines. La Lube (champion of Italy) and Trento want to meet in the final on Sunday evening and compete for the title of world champions in the umpteenth international derby. From here to then there are a series of intermediate appointments not to be missed. What Blengini’s team did in this world championship debut. Result in some balance up to the middle of the first set and then despite having to give up two starters (outside Zaytsev and outside Juantorena too) the Italian team stretched out, beating the field and leaving nothing to the opponents.