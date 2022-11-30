World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo absent in training before South Korea – Portugal

Concern for Portugal. This Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in collective training two days before the match against South Korea on Friday. He was thus satisfied withspecific recovery work“, specifies AFP. Two days after the victory against Uruguay (2-0) which qualified Portugal for the round of 16 of the World Cup, “CR7” (37 years old) did not take part at the training session and it was Gonçalo Ramos who took the place of Ronaldo with the eleven of the probable holders.

Should Ronaldo not be available against South Korea, Andre Silva (Leipzig) or Rafael Leao (AC Milan) could be offered a chance to start against the Koreans. Despite his setbacks with Manchester United, who terminated his contract after a vitriolic interview with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo started his World Cup well, scoring a penalty against Ghana in the first match (3-2).

He also became the first player to score at least one goal in five different World Cups. His absence from training on Wednesday comes as speculation is rife about the next club for “CR7”. The Spanish daily Marca reported a fabulous offer from the Saudi club Al-Nassr, based in Riyadh.

