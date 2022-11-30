World Cup 2022: In his ordeal, Neymar declares his love for another star

Like the France team, Brazil have six points after two games at the 2022 World Cup. The Seleção won against Switzerland on Sunday (1-0), thanks to a goal from Casemiro, after an achievement by Vinicius Jr was disallowed for an offside position. The Real Madrid player had celebrated by paying tribute to Neymar, a gesture appreciated by the latter.

Before the continuation of the world Cup this Monday, three teams have already validated their ticket for the round of 16. After’French team Saturday, the Brazilwho beat the Swiss (1-0), and the Portugalwinner againstUruguay (2-0), joined the Blues for the next round.

Brazil delivered by Casemiro

But for the Selection it took a magnificent volley signed Casemiro at the end of the match to unlock the match. A few minutes earlier, Vinicius Jr thought he had given his side the lead, before his goal was disallowed for an offside position at the start of the action.

Neymar on IG: “Too bad the goal didn’t count but thank you for the tribute ❤️” pic.twitter.com/Cycpps8L8W — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 28, 2022

Neymar thanks Viniciur Jr