Sports

World Cup 2022, Italy qualifies if … All combinations – Sport – Football

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Rome, 13 November 2021 – The 1-1 draw between Italy And Swiss I leave everything open in group C. One day before the end of world qualifiers, the blues and the Swiss in fact lead the table with 15 points, even if the national team of Roberto Mancini is ahead of the opponents thanks to the better goal difference. At the moment Bonucci and his teammates have scored 13 goals, conceding two, while the selection led on the bench by Murat Yakin he collected as many, but made two fewer. A small advantage, but which could prove decisive for our standard bearers in the race for first place.

Italy qualified if ….

In the last engagement, scheduled for Monday evening, Italy will visit thenorthern Ireland, third and already certain of being excluded from the next World Cup. There is a level playing field for Ireland Bulgaria, which Switzerland will host in Lucerne.

To qualify, the Azzurri must win in Belfast, but this may not be enough. Yes, because if Shaqiri and his associates had to do the same, then you will have to keep an eye on the final goal difference. Which means that to protect themselves, Mancini’s boys will have to give Ireland as many goals as possible.




Also because, even if the goal difference should result in a tie, then the number of goals scored will count. The last criterion to be considered in the event of a perfect balance even between the attacks will finally be that relating to goals scored away in direct matches: with yesterday’s 1-1 draw, Switzerland is ahead, given that in the first leg the match ended 0-0.

The report cards of Italy-Switzerland

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

F1, results and classification FP2 GP Mexico. Verstappen precedes the Mercedes. Sainz 5th, Leclerc 7th – OA Sport

1 week ago

MotoGP Algarve, Bagnaia wins, Ducati manufacturer champion.

6 days ago

Pfizer or Moderna, who can do it, when to book, the Faq- Corriere.it

2 days ago

Hamraoui attacked, Aminata Diallo’s arrest extended: PSG embarrassment- Corriere.it

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button