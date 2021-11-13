World Cup 2022, Italy qualifies if … All combinations – Sport – Football

Rome, 13 November 2021 – The 1-1 draw between Italy And Swiss I leave everything open in group C. One day before the end of world qualifiers, the blues and the Swiss in fact lead the table with 15 points, even if the national team of Roberto Mancini is ahead of the opponents thanks to the better goal difference. At the moment Bonucci and his teammates have scored 13 goals, conceding two, while the selection led on the bench by Murat Yakin he collected as many, but made two fewer. A small advantage, but which could prove decisive for our standard bearers in the race for first place.

Italy qualified if ….

In the last engagement, scheduled for Monday evening, Italy will visit thenorthern Ireland, third and already certain of being excluded from the next World Cup. There is a level playing field for Ireland Bulgaria, which Switzerland will host in Lucerne.

To qualify, the Azzurri must win in Belfast, but this may not be enough. Yes, because if Shaqiri and his associates had to do the same, then you will have to keep an eye on the final goal difference. Which means that to protect themselves, Mancini’s boys will have to give Ireland as many goals as possible.









Also because, even if the goal difference should result in a tie, then the number of goals scored will count. The last criterion to be considered in the event of a perfect balance even between the attacks will finally be that relating to goals scored away in direct matches: with yesterday’s 1-1 draw, Switzerland is ahead, given that in the first leg the match ended 0-0.

The report cards of Italy-Switzerland