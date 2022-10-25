World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi’s ultimate challenge

The World Cup starts in less than a month. The time has therefore come to introduce you to the teams that will be competing for the supreme trophy in Doha. Argentina’s turn to a certain Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is and will forever remain one of the greatest players in the history of football. He won Ballons d’Or, the Champions League, La Liga, the French championship and, with Argentina, the Copa America. But we know that the ultimate trophy that Messi would like to win is the World Cup.













The former Barcelona man almost got there in 2014, when he took his country to the Brazilian World Cup final. But in the final, Germany took over and the silver medal received will never console them, nor even the Copa America.

Unite around Messi

But on the pitch, it’s not just Lionel Messi. One thing is certain: the 10 other players who will be around him will be at his service, or at least should be. But many of his soldiers may not be present. Dybala is injured, Di Maria too and that would be a big problem, especially in the latter. Suddenly, Alvaro Martinez will have an important role.













An iron defense

We always say, to win a big tournament, you need a good defense. Scaloni is lucky to have two in-form centre-backs at his disposal: Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Manchester United’s Lissandro Martinez. Both men know how to go for the coal for the team and the team knows how to play in a low block in order to leave spaces for its offensive players.

In a fairly accessible group, even if they will have to be wary of Mexico and Poland, the Argentinians should pass the course of the group stage, and in the process will have the qualities necessary to succeed in a big tournament. It’s up to them to bring Lionel Messi into history a little more.