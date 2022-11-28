World Cup 2022: New controversial gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal lets go

Lately, all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s actions have come under scrutiny, even when he ate chewing gum from his shorts after Portugal’s victory over Ghana. A sequence that has gone viral on social networks and which even caused a reaction in Fernando Santos’ locker room. In a press conference, Gonçalo Ramos had fun with this unexpected situation.

By scoring a goal in the game against Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the legend of his sport a little more. Indeed, he becomes the only player in history to have scored in five world Cup. If the performance is remarkable, another action of the 37-year-old player caught the eye. Indeed, the sequence where Cristiano Ronaldo ate chewing gum out of his shorts went viral.

Gonçalo Ramos gently mocks Ronaldo

Present at a press conference before the clash against Uruguay (8 p.m.), Goncalo Ramos joked about the chewing gum case involving Cristiano Ronaldo : “ No, I will not accept chewing gum given by Cristiano… or anyone quipped the Benfica Lisbon striker. Except maybe by my brother “.

CR7 is a “a reference”