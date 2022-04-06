World Cup 2022 Qatar | Group C: Dibu Martínez apologizes for his contempt for Mexico: “Nothing personal, he was nervous”

ANDThis weekend a video went viral on social networks showing the reaction of the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezin the middle of the draw Qatar World Cup 2022when staying Mexico and Argentina framed in the same group (C) of the tournament. “Easy, easy (easy, easy)!” the soccer player is heard saying as he jumps for joy with his son in front of the television.

The player’s wife, Mandinha Martínez, was in charge of sharing through her stories of Instagram the moment in which Argentina is placed in Group C, to later record the moment in which the name of Mexico appears as a rival, causing the questioned reaction of the Argentine goalkeeper.

A reaction that, logically, The Mexican fans did not like anything, seeing that his selection was slighted by a rival. As it is, Martínez has had to excuse himself and justify why he acted like this when learning about the World Cup duel.

I lived it with anxiety, it is my first World Cup. It’s a fucked up group

In an interview on the Twitter the Daily OlDibu has justified his reaction by pointing out that “I was nervous” before the draw that was being held in Qatar and that it was not about “nothing personal”but from the excitement of the draw.

We got Mexico first and, jumping, there comes a time when you no longer know if a rival is good or bad”

“I lived it with anxiety, it’s my first World Cup. It’s a fucked up group, cutebut we have a good start with Saudi Arabia (…) We got Mexico first and, jumping, there comes a time when you no longer know if a rival is good or bad. They are beautiful things and I couldn’t experience it sitting down, I had to stand up. I got more nervous than in a game. I also saw it with my family, my Portuguese father-in-law and my Brazilian mother-in-law,” he explained.

The ‘battle’ between Dibu Martnez and the fans of El Tri continued over the weekend on social networks. A message posted by Wolverhampton on their account in Spanish was the one chosen by the Mexican fans to ‘return’ the disdain to the Argentine.

Wolves, the club in which Ral Jimnez plays, placed a photograph precisely of Martnez lamenting a goal against him while Trincao celebrated in a match they won 2-1. The publication was filled with comments from Mexican fans who did not hesitate to make fun of the “easy, easy” of the Argentine goalkeeper.