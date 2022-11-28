World Cup 2022 Qatar: The accounts in all groups for the last day and access to the round of 16

FThe second day ended in all the groups and the different teams do the math thinking about the third and final match that defines the 16 qualified for the round of 16 qualifying rounds.

GROUP A

Ecuador – Senegal (Tuesday 4:00 p.m.)

Netherlands – Qatar (Tuesday 4:00 p.m.)

The Netherlands and Ecuador are worth a tie to qualify. Senegal must win if they want to be in the round of 16 because the other option that would be worth it seems far away: draw with goals against Ecuador and Qatar win 2-0 or more against the Oranje team. The hosts have no options.

B GROUP

Wales v England (Tuesday 8:00 p.m.)

Iran – United States (Tuesday 8:00 p.m.)

England and Iran are in the round of 16 if they get all three points. The tie is also valid for the English but the Asians, with an equalizer, need Wales not to beat the Southgate team.

The United States is only worth winning and will ensure that they are in the knockout phase.

The Welsh have two options to qualify: thrashing England 4-0 or more or a victory, even by the minimum, against their neighbors coupled with a draw in the duel between Iran and the United States.

GROUP C

Saudi Arabia – Mexico (Wednesday 8:00 p.m.)

Poland – Argentina (Wednesday 8:00 p.m.)

A draw is worth Poland to be in the round of 16. This result could be worth it to Argentina if there is an ‘X’ in the duel between Arabia and Mexico or a victory for Martino’s men that does not exceed 3-0.

Poles, Argentines and Saudis will pass the group stage taking all three points.

The Aztec Tri, to dream, needs an Argentine victory and defeat. Or win by as many goals as possible and wait for what happens in that Poland-Argentina game to take stock, either with the Albicelestes (if there is a tie), or with the Poles (if they lose).

GROUP D

Australia – Denmark (Wednesday 4:00 p.m.)

Tunisia – France (Wednesday 4:00 p.m.)

France is first in the group for sure with a draw and possibly even losing.

Australia will also be in the round of 16, winning, logically, and adding a point if Tunisia fails to achieve all three against the Gauls.

The victory gives Denmark almost certain qualification. Only in one case would it leave him without the round of 16: the Tunisian victory by one goal more than the Danes.

GROUP E

Costa Rica – Germany (Thursday 8:00 p.m.)

Spain – Japan (Thursday 8:00 p.m.)

Spain secures the round of 16 with a draw. Only a disaster would eliminate it (regardless if Costa Rica loses and also wins, which, obviously, would leave them directly out with 4 points to the 6 for the ‘ticos’ and the Japanese): losing by the minimum against Japan and Germany winning by 7-0 or more to Costa Rica.

Japan and Costa Rica would achieve their classification with a victory.

Germany will be in the knockout phase if they win by a difference of two goals, as long as the Japanese and Luis Enrique’s team tie. For the Teutons it may even be enough to win by a single goal depending on how their victory is and/or the tie between Spain and Japan. For example, if Germany wins 1-0 and the Spanish and Japanese tie without goals, Flick’s team will advance to the round of 16.

GROUP F

Canada – Morocco (Thursday 4:00 p.m.)

Croatia – Belgium (Thursday 4:00 p.m.)

Canada is already eliminated.

Croatia, Morocco and Belgium depend on themselves and with a victory they are in the round of 16. The draw is also valid for Croats and Moroccans.

The Belgians would have an option to go for the tie if Canada thrashed Morocco (4-0 or more and even 3-0 if the tie between Belgium and Croatia was two or more goals).

GROUP G

Serbia – Switzerland (Friday 8:00 p.m.)

Cameroon – Brazil (Friday 8:00 p.m.)

Brazil is already in the round of 16 and will be first in the group with a draw against Cameroon. Even losing they will be champion if Switzerland does not win. And even if the Helvetians win if they don’t exceed the goal difference (3) favorable for the ‘canarinha’ for now.

Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia are fighting for the other place at stake. Only the Swiss depend on themselves and they will be in the round of 16 if they beat the Serbs. Also if they draw and Cameroon does not beat Brazil.

The option for the Cameroonians is to beat the Brazilians and hope that the Swiss and Serbs draw. And that of Serbia, for beating Switzerland and waiting until Cameroon doesn’t do it against Brazil or if it does, it won’t be better on goal difference.

GROUP H

South Korea – Portugal (Friday 4:00 p.m.)

Ghana – Uruguay (Friday 4:00 p.m.)

Portugal is the third team classified for the round of 16 after France and Brazil. With a draw against Korea they will have guaranteed first place. Uruguay maintains options to finish second if they beat Ghana and the Koreans fail to win against the Portuguese. The Africans will be in the round of 16 if they beat the Uruguayans.