World Cup 2022 results: Netherlands vs Qatar live the Group A match of the Qatar World Cup 2022

Qatar 2022 live scores: Netherlands vs Qatar

min 83 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | 66,784 fans, is the official figure for this match.

Min 80 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | NEAR QATAR! First of danger for the hosts, Homam Ahmed sends a great pass inside the area, but again Noppert reacts well and avoids the danger

Min 75 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | In an oversight, Abdulaziz Hatem commands a new arrival from Qatar, he takes a low shot down the middle, but the goalkeeper saves easily.

Min 72 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | We are entering the final stretch of the game and the Netherlands once again take possession of the ball.

min 69 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | A hand is requested from Cody Gakpo. After review in the VAR, the whistling marks the hand of the Dutchman, who helped himself to lower the ball with his hand and the goal was annulled, the score remains 2-0.

Min 68 | Netherlands 3-0 Qatar | GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Newcomer Steven Berghuis receives a lethal pass and sends the ball into the back of the net.

Min 65 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | The technicians of both teams move their pieces. Flix Snchez, Assim Omer Madib, Almoez Ali and Hasan Al Haydos leave, Karim Boudiaf, Mohammed Muntari and Ali Assadalla enter. While Van Gaal sends Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen to the field instead of Steven Berghuis and Memphis Depay

Min 59 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | The hosts take control of the ball. Pedro Miguel leads the play, but there are no auctioneers inside the area,

Min 56 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | Great play by Qatar! Abdelkarim Hassan arrives from the left flank and manages to put a great cross inside the area, but no one is with him and the danger is over.

Min 52 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | First yellow of the game, Nathan Ake commits a harsh foul and is painted yellow.

Min 49 | Netherlands 2-0 Qatar | GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Great collective play by the Netherlands, which starts with Luke de Jong and ends with himself. The play began passing the midfield, a couple of touches and the ball reached the domain of Memphis Depay, who could not define and the rebound was left to De Jong, who did not forgive and increased the advantage.

Min 46 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Free kick for Qatar, Akram Afif takes the free kick but Ake avoids danger.

Min 45 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Start the second half. The Netherlands want to increase the lead, while Qatar wants to tie the game. The same players who started the match remain.

Min 45 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | The first half is over. Cody Gakpo scored the only goal of the game at minute 26. The Netherlands dominated but could not increase the lead.

Min 45 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Three minutes are added.

Min 41 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | The host insists! Mohammad, Madibo and Hassan begin to touch the ball in the rival area. Those of Van Gaal concede many spaces.

Min 38 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Among three! Ace finished off Cody Gakpo before three defenders.

min 34 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Qatar is beginning to take center stage and is already playing in the Netherlands area, which is beginning to leave many spaces.

min 31 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | hard entrance! Marten de Roon makes a hard tackle, they forgive him the yellow.

Min 29 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Qatar responds! When it seemed that the hosts were beginning to be part of the game, Gakpo’s goal arrived, but Sánchez’s team responded quickly with Ismaeel Mohammad but did not shoot with much power and Andries Noppert kept the ball.

Min 26 | Netherlands 1-0 Qatar | Gakpo! After several attacks, Cody Gakpo receives the ball, controls it and with several defenders manages to make space and defines in a great way to put the first.

Min 24 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | New corner kick for the hosts. Abdelkarim Hassan connects with the ball, but his shot goes over the crossbar.

Min 22 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | Qatar wakes up and for the first time manages to reach Noppert’s domain and gets a corner kick.

Min 20 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | Corner kick for the European squad. Cody Gakpo takes the corner, Klaassen rises to connect with the ball, but his shot goes wide.

Min 17 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | Denzel Dumfries has begun to command the plays of Van Gaal’s men, but Qatar defends as best they can and avoids danger.

Min 14 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | New opportunity for Memphis. Great play by the Netherlands, Depay receives the ball but sends his shot over the crossbar.

Min 11 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | The Netherlands dominate the match, which takes place on the Qatar court. Van Gaal’s squad manages to reach the penalty area, but does not have a good definition.

Min 9 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | The game is cut short again, now it is Homam Ahmed who requests medical assistance, the Qatari player recovers.

Min 7 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | Hard clash of heads, Ismaeel Mohammad asks for medical assistance after suffering a hard blow, the player recovers and can continue.

Min 4 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | But what happened?! New arrival from the Netherlands, but the forwards fail to connect, Klaassen slips and everything ends up in the hands of the goalkeeper.

min 1 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | Memphis has the first. The Barcelona player tries to test goalkeeper Barsham after receiving a cross inside the area, but the ball goes wide of the mark.

Min 0 | Netherlands 0-0 Qatar | Start the game! The Netherlands kick off.

hymns are sung

All set at Al Bayt Stadium

The team flags are already on the pitch. Spectacular pre-match protocol with the giant World Cup in the center and fireworks.

The teams are already warming up on the pitch

Why did the matches of day 3 of the group stage change the time?

This is done so that competitiveness reigns in the World Cup and above all so that the teams that risk their lives in the fair, looking for their pass to the round of 16, do not have an advantage to know the previous result of their direct rivals.

The Qatari fans will not stop encouraging their team

This is what the dressing room of the Netherlands looks like

The Dutch will close the group stage with their traditional orange uniform.

How is Group A going?

Those of Louis van Gaal arrive tied with the selection of Ecuador, First place will be vital to avoid England from Group B, should they pass as the leader of that sector. For his part, Qatar wants to say goodbye to its people with a victory.

The Dutch fans begin to put color in the Stadium

Confirmed Netherlands lineup

Louis van Gaal, He wants to secure the three points and jumps onto the field with this 11:

Confirmed Qatar lineup

They are chosen by Flix Sanchez:

Where to watch the Netherlands vs Qatar match live?

The duel between the Netherlands and Qatar you can continue on TV through Channel 5, Azteca 7, Sky Sports and Vix+. In addition, in BRAND Claror we will bring you all the details of this match.

Very good morning! Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of the duel between the Netherlands and Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium,the last game of both teams in the group stage, one of the guests from Group A will come out of this duel to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The host will seek to say goodbye to the World Cup with a victory, a scenario that seems difficult, but not impossible, since the Netherlands tied a goal against their similar team and Ecuador and it was the only shot on goal in that match. Qatar is already eliminated by occupying the last place in the sector with 0 points.

For his part, The Dutch want to secure their place in the next round and in the process take first place. So far they share 4 points with the Ecuadorian team that is also playing the pass against Senegal.