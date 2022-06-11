Entertainment

World Cup 2022: the Messi effect for the purchase of tickets

Lionel Messi’s recent performance with Argentina has had indirect positive consequences for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Organizing Committee.

According to the stats of the Qatari organizers, the 5 matches of the tournament on Qatari lands and which received the most requests for tickets are the following:

Final: 3 million requests
Argentina – Mexico: 2.5 million
Argentina – Saudi Arabia: 1.4 million
󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England – United States: 1.4 million
Poland – Argentina: 1.1 million




