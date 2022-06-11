World Cup 2022: the Messi effect for the purchase of tickets



Lionel Messi’s recent performance with Argentina has had indirect positive consequences for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Organizing Committee.

According to the stats of the Qatari organizers, the 5 matches of the tournament on Qatari lands and which received the most requests for tickets are the following:

Final: 3 million requests

Argentina – Mexico: 2.5 million

Argentina – Saudi Arabia: 1.4 million

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England – United States: 1.4 million

Poland – Argentina: 1.1 million

