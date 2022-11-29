World Cup 2022 | The origin of the tension in Belgium, a subject of ‘horns’

The bad dynamics of the Belgians in the World Cup has uncovered an obvious discomfort within the locker room

In the last scuffle, Lukaku had to intervene so that it would not go any further

Belgium lives a moment of high tension. The bad game of the ‘Red Devils’ in their first game in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against Canada, which despite everything ended with a Belgian victory by the minimum (1-0), was just a brushstroke of the crisis that they are going through the team. And not only in sports, already confirmed with the defeat against Morocco (2-0), but in the very heart of the team. Belgian football’s golden generation crumbles from within for non-sports issues.

The French newspaper L’Equipe reported the latest controversy within the team: players and coaching staff held a meeting in which no one held anything back and blamed each other for various problems. The gala magazine detailed that Romelu Lukaku tried to act as a mediator, but that the situation was already insurmountable and of little use. The Inter striker even had to intervene in an apparent discussion between Vertonghen, De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

If you want to understand when Belgium opened its ‘Pandora’s box’ You have to look back in particular. The Belgian media RTL explained that, currently, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois do not speak and have not had any contact for years; nine, specifically. It all originated in 2013when the then girlfriend of Manchester City midfielder Caroline Lijnen traveled to Madrid and He stayed with the former Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, Courtois. The match between the goalkeeper and Lijnen rose in intensity and the pertinent infidelity It caused a complete break in the relationship between the goalkeeper and De Bruyne. From that moment, the bad atmosphere did not stop increasing in the team.

Evident tension within the team

Almost a decade of tension have dynamited the Belgian team in the World Cup. De Bruyne’s earlier statements and Jan Vertonghen’s blunt response were just one more chapter in the self-destruction of Belgium’s golden generation. The City player acknowledged that “They had no chance of winning the World Cup because they were too old”to which the Anderlecht defender replied that he supposes that “the team attacks badly because they are also too old up front”.

As expected, Belgian players have taken weight away from conflicts. “There has not been much, everything that is said has been exaggerated. We had a meeting yesterday and we have talked about many issues,” Hazard said about the fight that Lukaku had to stop. Thibaut Courtois also wanted to add his version: “A story was told that didn’t exist. Of course, we were all disappointed, but nobody yelled at each other. It’s crazy to think that. A lot of people work inside, apart from the players, it can someone said something. We don’t need to look for someone who leaked something. Of course, if we find him, it will be his last day in the team“The goalkeeper threatened.

The truth is Belgium’s future at the World Cup hangs by a thread. They will risk everything in a duel to the death with Croatia. It will be on the field of the Áhmad bin Ali Stadium in Rayán where the footballers of the ‘Red Devils’ must show that they are a team and deny the information in the Belgian and French media. Of course, the previous results of the team, its bad dynamics and the obvious controversies do not give much hope.