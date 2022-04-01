World Cup draw revives memories while deciphering possible group of the Costa Rican National Team

The Costa Rican National Team thanked the fans for their support, after beating the United States 2-0. (Rafael Pacheco Granados)

With its own merits on the court under the guidance of Luis Fernando Suárez and with the unconditional support of the Costa Ricans until the last minute, the Costa Rican National Team keeps its World Cup dream intact.

Even this Friday he will know the group in which he would play in the World Cup in Qatar. More than uncertainty, there is expectation, both for what fate dictates in that raffle, and for what will happen on June 13 or 14, when Costa Rica plays the playoff against New Zealand, in a single match that will be played precisely in Qatar. .

With 29 qualified teams and three tickets pending resolution, the draw for the World Cup will begin at 10 am this Friday (national time).

The ‘raffle’ occurs after another good news arrived for Costa Rica and that is that it made a jump in the FIFA ranking. This March 31, the ‘Sele’ went from position 42 to box 31 of the planetary ranking.

While that group in which Costa Rica would be if it beats New Zealand in the playoffs is deciphered, the indelible anecdotes that have occurred throughout history in the different World Cup draws are revived.

Perhaps, among those anecdotes is one from Bryan Ruiz, who was happy to learn that in Brazil 2014 Costa Rica would play against Uruguay, Italy and England. It was without a doubt the group of death, although FIFA itself did not consider it that way.

Ruiz’s thought at that moment of the draw was that if the ‘Sele’ was in the World Cup, the most beautiful thing was to face the best. And against all odds, the most brilliant chapter of the National Team in a World Cup was written.

The historical account. From the innocent hand of Jules Rimet’s grandson in 1938 to the presence of Vladimir Putin and Diego Maradona in the draw for Russia 2018, through the mechanical failure in the 1982 World Cup, or the boos of Marseille in the 1998 tournament , the World Cup draws have a history rich in anecdotes and moments to remember.

– 1930 (Uruguay): The first edition of the tournament is held by invitation, with 13 countries. The draw is made after the arrival of all the teams, just three days before the start of the competition.

– 1938 (France): In a room of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, a boy climbs on a table to extract the names of the teams from a large transparent vase. That ‘innocent hand’ is that of the grandson of Jules Rimet, FIFA president and creator of the World Cup.

– 1966 (England): Before that World Cup, organized for the first time in the country that invented football, the draw made history by being broadcast for the first time on television, from the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

– 1974 (Federal Germany): This time the ‘innocent hand’ was that of an 11-year-old boy, chosen from among the members of a Berlin choir. Chance made it fit the two Germanies (FRG and RDA, then with the country divided) in the same group, quite an impact story with an obvious geopolitical dimension.

– 1982 (Spain): In the Palacio de Congresos in Madrid, the balls were distributed in a kind of washing machine drums, which were mixing them. There was a mechanical problem with one of them and that caused many problems for the correct development of the act and to keep the South American teams separated in the group stage. Chaos was the dominant note of the draw. FIFA decided to go back to manual draws.

– 1986 (Mexico City, 1986): The draw took place in the Televisa studio in San Ángel, decorated with Aztec elements. The reason was that these studios withstood the earthquake that occurred almost three months earlier and that they damaged the Televisa studios in Chapultepec, which had been initially thought of. One of the innocent hands was that of the child Guillermo Cañedo, son of Mónica Cañedo, who had already played a similar role in the draw for the 1970 Mexico World Cup.

– 1989 (Italy, 1990): The Rome draw marked a before and after. It was led by the then Secretary General of FIFA, Joseph Blatter, together with the legendary actress Sophia Loren. There was also Luciano Pavarotti, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bobby Moore, Pelé, Michel Platini… It is considered the first of the “great shows” in World Cup draws.

– 1993 (United States, 1994): The show, even bigger. The Nevada Convention Center in Las Vegas was filled with 4,500 people for a raffle-show with performances by James Brown, Rod Stewart and Stevie Wonder, among others. The world of cinema was also present, with actress Faye Dunaway as presenter and actor Robin Williams as one of the event’s participants.

– 1997 (France, 1998): A gala match between a selection from Europe and another from the rest of the world (result: 2-0) had been organized before the draw, which took place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille. There were 32 players, one from each qualifying country, including Ronaldo (Brazil) and Zinedine Zidane (France), who then met in the final. The wind was blowing hard in that month of December, but no less than the whistles that the public reserved for football managers, with Blatter at the helm.

– 2005 (Germany, 2006): The organizers brought prestigious personalities (Pelé, Lothar Matthäus, Roger Milla, Johan Cruyff) to Leipzig for a draw that had model Heidi Klum as master of ceremonies. The televised audience broke records, with 300 million people following the draw in almost 150 countries.

– 2009 (South Africa, 2010): In Cape Town, it was the actress Charlize Theron who helped Jérôme Valcke, then FIFA Secretary General, conduct the draw. The South African movie star joked in rehearsal by yelling “Ireland!” instead of “France”, surprising everyone. “It was just a joke,” Valcke later explained. The reason for that reference to Ireland was the controversy of the previous weeks over the return of the playoff between the French and the Irish, in which the former prevailed thanks to a goal in a play in which Thierry Henry had helped himself with his hand.

– 2013 (Brazil, 2014): The draw was held in Costa do Sauipe. It was full of moments to remember: a tribute to the icon of the anti-apartheid struggle Nelson Mandela, who died the day before, a speech by President Dilma Rousseff announcing the arrival of “the Cup of all Cups” or another intervention on the stage of the legendary Pele. Fortune was capricious and left Spain and the Netherlands, finalists of the previous World Cup, in the same group in the first phase.

– 2017 (Russia, 2018): The Kremlin Palace solemnly hosts the World Cup draw. Russian President Vladimir Putin is present at the event. The presenter of the event, former English soccer player Gary Lineker, wears a rainbow bracelet during the event, quickly interpreted internationally as a show of support for the Russian LGBT community for a law against “homosexual propaganda” passed a few years earlier in Russia.

Lineker starred in another anecdote of the draw as he joked with one of the former soccer players who acted as an ‘innocent hand’, Diego Maradona, whom he said was “very good with his hands”, alluding to the remembered goal of ‘Fluff’ against England in the World Cup-1986.

It was Maradona’s goodbye to a World Cup draw, since the legendary Argentine star passed away on November 25, 2020.

the drums

This is the distribution of the cups for the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw, which takes place on Friday in Doha, after its constitution through the FIFA classification published this Thursday:

Pot 1 (seeded): Qatar (host country), Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, United States, and Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Winner of Wales – Scotland or Ukraine, Winner of New Zealand – Costa Rica and Winner of Peru – United Arab Emirates or Australia.