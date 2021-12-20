Sports

“World Cup every two years? It can be done!”: The surprise announcement!

A proposal that can change the world of football.

The proposal of Wenger and Infantino

Arsene Wenger, creator of the project e Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, presented at a press conference in front of the 211 federated nations who broadcast their proposal to play the soccer world championship every two years.

These are the statements by the President: “I want cto clarify one thing: the prestige of a competition does not depend on its frequency. Otherwise he would like to play the world championship every 40 years.

The world championship is prestigious for the quality offered on a global scale, to be followed by billions of people. Our studies have shown that there would be no problems either on the economic aspect or on the entire ecosystem of football which would actually benefit from it.

On the UEFA calendar, however, today we presented the economic data, taking into account the point of view of the European associations that would like to play all competitions in one month.

We have had the economic impact analyzed by the best scholars in the world and now, speaking concretely, we hope to reach the end of the discussion with a better awareness than what we currently have.“.

