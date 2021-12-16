World Cup for Club F .: Strapotere Conegliano. Fenerbahce blocks and is immediately 3-0

1st day

Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano – Fenerbahce Opet Istanbul 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-23)

Prosecco Doc Imoco Volley: Egonu 22, Plummer 13, Courtney 7, De Kruijf 7, Folie 6, Wolosz 5, De Gennaro (L); Gennari, Frosini, Caravello. Do not enter: Butigan, Omoruyi, Vuchkova, Sylla. Herds Santarelli.

Fenerbahce Opet Istanbul: Fedorovtseva 18, Lazareva 12, Eda Erdem 6, Naz Aydemir 1, Ismailoglu 3, M. Popovic 2, Orge (L); Babat 3, Ana Cristina Menezes 1. Do not enter: Baskir, Cetin (L), Kurt, Yuzgenc, Unal. All. Terzic.

REFEREES: Oleynik, Kovar.

ANKARA – If this was to be the watershed game of the start of the world championship tournament, Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano immediately made its intentions clear. Coach Santarelli’s team (22 points from Egonu) showed excellent determination and concentration which then manifested itself on the wall where the Italians scored 10 direct points, 4 from Wolosz. Race dominated from the first set, then controlled in the following two partials more than the partials say. Friday Imoco again in the lead against the Brazilians of the Dentil Praia Clube for what will be the match that will decide the standings of the group 3 and the position for the match in the semifinals.

SEXTETS – Fenerbahce starts with the expert Naz in the direction, Lazareva opposite, Eda Erdem and Popovic in the center, Ismailoglu and Fedorovtseva crushers, Gizem Orge free. Imoco with Wolosz as director, Egonu opposite, Plummer and Courtney in 4th place, Folie and De Kruijf in the center, De Gennaro free.

THE MATCH . Good start of the Imoco, immediately playing with Egonu and Plummer. Fedorovtseva is Naz’s reference at the start, 3 points on Fenerbahce’s first 5 attacks.

Egonu immediately concentrated: he immediately found an important one-two: 7-4, with an ace. Egonu still in the pipe, Popovic error, Courtney’s great defense, Plummer counterattacks for +5. Terzic asks for time, but Plummer walls, De Kruijf also does it again for the second time on a personal level, two of Wolosz in series. The Feberbahce is at the mercy of the Imoco: 15-6. The pressure of the Venetian wall is also felt on the young Fedorovtseva who places her attack too diagonally and shoots out. It is a set that Conegliano dominates until 25-12. Very clear result, perhaps even unexpected on paper. Egonu puts 9, 5 Plummer, 5 team walls. Impalpable Lazareva, Turkish opposite.

Lazareva shows up with a mani out, the Vader shortens 5-4. Popovic comes out in the center. Conegliano flies to +3. The Imoco wall is important, Lazareva tries to overcome it with a high but out parabola. Egonu signs the 11-8 at the end of a very long exchange full of many defenses. Three errors by Egonu in the set (a red circle rarity) and a defended ball on his lob are worth the 15-15 signed by Fedorovtseva. Turkish mistake, ace Folie: 17-15. Terzic changes something with the insertions of Ana Cristina and the central Babat and the race is revived: 17-18 Fenerbahce. Eda Erdem and Lazareva are worth 17-20. Conegliano never dies: Wolosz calls Courtney into question for 20-20. Frosini enters the service and favors the escape forward: 24-22 thanks to a reception by the dancer Fenerbahce. Fedorovtseva cancels the first set ball, Egonu signs the second with his personal 15th point: 25-23.

Babat remains on the field in the center for Popovic in Feberbahce. Imoco rules! 7-4 with the Imoco wall that makes itself felt: Courtney stops Eda Erdem’s fast twice with Naz not helping his central with an inaccurate first lift. Egonu pushes: 10-6, in the stands the Fenerbahce management wonders… Wolosz walls Fedorovtseva, Plummer is Wolosz’s point of reference at this juncture (only 1 ball for Egonu in this set so far): 15-10. Paola enters the set, the Imoco holds the ball of the set tightly until 24-20. The match remains alive thanks to Fedorovtseva (24-22). After Santarelli’s time out, Eda Erdem’s wall on Coutrney: 24-23. Egonu closes it with a diagonal from place 1: 25-23.



