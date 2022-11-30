World Cup in Qatar 2022, latest live news | Luis Enrique: “Pressure is a privilege” | World Cup Qatar 2022

Summary of day 10 of the World Cup in Qatar

This has been the most relevant of the tenth day:

Negative record for Qatar. The Qatar team has made history, this Tuesday in its World Cup. For the first time in a century, the host team says goodbye to the championship with full defeats, three, after the Netherlands endorsed them 2-0. The result for the emirate as a whole, made up mainly of players born in other countries, joins the 2-0 win against Ecuador in the opening game and the 3-1 loss against Senegal, where he scored the only goal in this World Cup, scored by Muntari.

Senegal returns Africa to the round of 16. Africa returns to the round of 16 after the World Cup fiasco in Russia, when its five representatives fell in the group stage. At least in Qatar, the current continental champion, Senegal, has slipped into the playoffs, which also cannot count on Sadio Mané and who along the way has found himself missing Kouyaté, a midfielder with extensive experience in the Premier League. However, he gave it to leave Ecuador behind, which was worth the tie to eliminate the Senegalese, but he committed an original sin: he went out on the field to speculate with the score and the timer. He didn’t even have enough football to change his destiny, nor when he found his fortune he didn’t know how to save it.

England beat Wales. The distance that Wales closes so much in rugby is widened by England in football. Especially this England with a great squad, with an enlightened generation, one of the best it has ever had. To her belong Rashford and Foden, to whom this time Gareth Southgate gave a show. Both managed to jump the Welsh barricades and launched England to the round of 16 as the first group. Senegal awaits you. For its part, Bale’s team could not improvise glory and was dismissed without consideration, without leaving any trace. In football, his neighbor grows several heads.

The US ends the Iranian dream. It was the most tense game so far in the World Cup, and the USA, the second youngest team in the tournament, played it as if they were ready for everything and were not the embryo that has been announced for the next World Cup, and that will now be put to the test in the round of 16 against the Netherlands. His football turned off the political noise that soaked up a duel with a thorny history in the championships.

Fight in the Belgian locker room. The day had been calm. After the defeat on Sunday, the coach, Roberto Martínez, gave a party to his players, who were with their families until 9:30 p.m. Then, the spark that lit the flame. L’Équipe published that at the end of the match against Morocco, Hazard and De Bruyne had had an intense dispute in the dressing room in which Lukaku mediated.